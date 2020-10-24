‘Statement game’: Williams catches the game-winner from Nix, Auburn beats Ole Miss

Seth Williams did it again.
Williams caught the game-winning touchdown from Bo Nix, racing 58 yards for the thrilling score with less than two minutes to go, and the Auburn football team outlasted Ole Miss 35-28 on Saturday on the road in rainy Oxford, Miss.
Nix fired to Williams on the sideline as their team trailed in the nervous waning moments, before Auburn’s superstar receiver pulled in the pass over a corner about 20 yards downfield, sped around a slipping safety, then charged into the end zone as the Auburn sidelined jumped for joy.
It was another epic winner for Williams. It was another Nix-to-Williams moment.
It was, as Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn called it, another “classic.”
Nix said: “There at the end, we needed someone to make a play, and sure enough, we made it.”
Auburn trailed 28-27 before the play, on the cusp of tumbling to a losing record at the end of an up-and-down battle. Auburn’s offense got the ball back down one with 2:25 left, on its own 20-yard line, before Nix helped engineer the comeback drive, seen on the SEC Network’s broadcast of the game.
It was last week in a frustrating loss at South Carolina that ESPN cameras captured a heated conversation between Nix and Williams on the sideline, which was talked about across the country and brought up when some panelists on ESPN’s popular College GameDay show picked against Auburn on Saturday morning.
“We knew had to make it a statement game,” Williams said. “We wasn’t going to let that game affect us, and we were going to come out and get a win — no matter what.”
Williams finished with 150 yards and that game-winning touchdown on eight receptions. Nix finished 23-of-30 with 238 passing yards, a rushing touchdown, and that passing touchdown.
Freshman sensation Tank Bigsby rolled up 129 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries, scoring a go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth to make it 27-21. It was after Auburn failed to convert the point-after and Ole Miss marched down the field to take the lead that Auburn was put back in another do-or-die situation at the end of the game.
Nix, heavily criticized after throwing three interceptions in that loss last week at South Carolina, took a sack on the first play of the series, dropping Auburn back to the 16-yard line.
Nix dusted himself off and bounced back, though, firing a 13-yard pass to Eli Stove to get close to the 29. On third-and-1, Bigsby picked up two yards to move the chains. After an incompletion, Nix hit Schwartz to move Auburn to its own 42.
Then Nix hit Williams for the score.
Nix and Williams connected again for the two-point conversion to put Auburn up by seven. Ole Miss got the ball back with 1:11 left, but was intercepted by Jordyn Peters on the final play of the game as Auburn moved to 3-2 on the season.
“It was a tough week last week. And we had a tough loss in a game we thought we could have won. And you have to do some soul searching,” Malzahn said.
“Our team did respond. They practiced like they were undefeated, which is really hard to do — and just had that refuse-to-lose mentality.”
Nix and Williams had that too, together. They’ve been magic together since Nix’s debut, when Nix hit Williams for the game-winning touchdown against Oregon in the 2019 season opener. Williams adds this play to that one and his game-winning score against Texas A&M in 2018 to his collection of amazing moments made in an Auburn uniform.
“We’re both competitors and we both want to win,” Nix said. “I think any great quarterback and wide receiver duo, they have their discussions and they have their times to where they need to get certain things fixed. I mean, me and Seth, as good as we are, we have those conversations to make sure each other is perfect.
“We came out today and just played with each other, and sure enough at the end of the day, I throw the ball to him and he makes the big play.”
The two have a special bond, Malzahn said.
And back on the field together, they proved their ability to make special plays for the Tigers.
“Me and Bo, we always bump heads every now and then,” Williams said. “Two great minds are always going to bump heads — you’re just going to get over it. It was nothing to worry about, just me and him — just being us.
“We came back and put it behind us, and we got the win today.”
