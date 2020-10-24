‘Statement game’: Williams catches the game-winner from Nix, Auburn beats Ole Miss

“It was a tough week last week. And we had a tough loss in a game we thought we could have won. And you have to do some soul searching,” Malzahn said.

“Our team did respond. They practiced like they were undefeated, which is really hard to do — and just had that refuse-to-lose mentality.”

Nix and Williams had that too, together. They’ve been magic together since Nix’s debut, when Nix hit Williams for the game-winning touchdown against Oregon in the 2019 season opener. Williams adds this play to that one and his game-winning score against Texas A&M in 2018 to his collection of amazing moments made in an Auburn uniform.

“We’re both competitors and we both want to win,” Nix said. “I think any great quarterback and wide receiver duo, they have their discussions and they have their times to where they need to get certain things fixed. I mean, me and Seth, as good as we are, we have those conversations to make sure each other is perfect.

“We came out today and just played with each other, and sure enough at the end of the day, I throw the ball to him and he makes the big play.”

The two have a special bond, Malzahn said.