Derrian Gobourne took her final bow in fitting fashion, electrifying the home fans one last time in Neville Arena, and the Auburn gymnastics team made a big statement Friday night with Suni Lee sidelined.

Auburn romped Penn State in the team’s home finale, scoring a 197.600 to blow out the visitors’ 197.025. The Tigers reversed course and built some momentum going into the postseason, also proving that the team is capable of a serviceable score this postseason even if Lee or another top scorer has to miss time in the NCAA Tournament.

Gobourne scored a 9.875 in one last sizzling routine in front of the home fans for the fifth-year senior, with her blown kiss to the fans and the standing ovation that following putting the exclamation mark on Auburn’s statement-making meet. Auburn posted a season-high team score on bars and bounced back in a big way on beam after suffering two falls last week on the road at Kentucky. Lee has been sidelined for each of Auburn’s last two meets with a non-gymnastics health issue. She was seen cheering on her teammates on the arena floor Friday but did not compete in any event.

Cassie Stevens won the all-around for the third time this season.

Auburn started the meet solid on vault then went big on bars. Even with arguably the best bars worker in the world out of the starting lineup, Auburn scored a season-best 49.525 on the event, with four going for a 9.900 or better. Gobourne and Stevens closed it with dualling 9.925’s.

Then on beam, Auburn upped its score to a 49.250 from a 48.575 last week at Kentucky without Lee. Freshman Hannah Hagle threw a 9.750, which ended up being a counting score when Sophie Groth took steps on her dismount, which is new for this season. Gabby McLaughlin delivered a stellar 9.950 in the anchor position to close the door on the apparatus and get Auburn’s mojo back on beam.

On floor, Auburn scored four more scores of 9.900 or better, highlighted by Olivia Hollingsworth’s 9.950.

Auburn’s 197.600 would be good enough to beat most teams in the country on most nights, and could push Auburn well into the postseason — with the potential of the score growing with Lee back in the lineup. Only five teams in the country are averaging a better score than a 197.600.

Gobourne and Lee were two of the eight honored Friday on Senior Night, with Gobourne being a fifth-year and senior and Lee being a sophomore who announced before the year that the 2023 season would be her last at Auburn as she prepares for another run at the Olympics in 2024. The six fourth-year seniors celebrated were: Cassie Stevens, Aria Brusch, Adeline Sabados, Piper Smith, Morgan Leigh Oldham and Anna Sumner.