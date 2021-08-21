Statement win: Anna Haddock lifts Auburn soccer over No. 12 BYU

Sophomore Anna Haddock scored two goals in the game of her career, and the Auburn soccer team made a big statement with a big 2-1 win over No. 12 BYU on Saturday at the Auburn soccer complex.

BYU is ranked No. 12 in the country by Top Drawer Soccer and No. 15 in the country in the United Soccer Coaches rankings.

Haddock cleaned up a furious Tigers attack late in the first half to break the scoreless tie in the 41st minute. Then, BYU showed its ability and why it’s ranked so highly, firing right back and zipping down the field off the kickoff to score the equalizer just 18 seconds later. BYU’s Abbie Kotter scored that goal as BYU bolted down the field to make it 1-1 going into the half.

But in the second half, Haddock pushed in a highlight-reel header off an assist from Alyssa Malonson, and with head coach Karen Hoppa bringing in fresh legs down the stretch to bolster the Tigers’ defense, Auburn held on for the upset win.

BYU did not play most of last season during the year affected by COVID-19, but two seasons ago made the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament. BYU has made 20 NCAA Tournament appearances.

