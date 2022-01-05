Stay or go? A look at 5 Auburn seniors who have yet to announce their plans for 2022

Nick Brahms, center: Brahms has been a stalwart at center for Auburn having started in 25 straight games prior to the team’s bowl against Houston. Brahms had knee surgery following the Iron Bowl on Nov. 27, leaving junior Jalil Irvin to play in his absence.

Brahms’ return would help solidify an offensive line that already knows it’s losing Hamm at right tackle along with starting left guard Brandon Council.

Brenden Coffey, offensive tackle: Coffey entered 2021 with considerable experience after stepping in and playing right tackle when Hamm battled injuries down the final stretch of 2020. Coffey didn’t earn a starting role in 2021 but still got in the mix, as he played in nine games by the time his senior season was said and done.

Coffey would likely be in the mix at right tackle if he decided to come back for a third year at Auburn.

Austin Troxell, offensive tackle: Troxell was one of the feel-good stories for Auburn in 2021, as he battled back from multiple knee injuries over the course of his college career and became a starter at left tackle. Troxell played in 11 games this season, having missed the Arkansas game and the South Carolina game due to injury.