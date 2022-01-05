Stay or go? A look at 5 Auburn seniors who have yet to announce their plans for 2022

Even though it’s been over a week since Auburn’s 2021 season came to a close, there are still plenty of questions remaining about what the team’s 2022 roster looks like.
The NCAA’s decision two years to grant all college athletes an additional year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic means several Auburn seniors have decisions to make about whether or not to use their extra year or to move on.
Tight end John Samuel Shenker and defensive tackle Marquis Burks stand as the first two Auburn players to announce they will use their extra year of eligibility in 2022. Cornerback Roger McCreary, linebacker Zakoby McClain, safety Smoke Monday and offensive tackle Brodarious Hamm, meanwhile, have already announced they’re moving on to the NFL draft.
Two other Auburn seniors made their decisions known Wednesday. Wide receiver Shedrick Jackson announced he was returning for his super senior season in 2022 – a significant decision given Jackson was Auburn’s second-leading receiver – while cornerback Dreshun Miller entered the transfer portal.
While we know the plans of these six Auburn seniors, there are several other potential contributors who have yet to announce their intentions. Here’s a quick look at six Tigers to keep an eye on as final decisions are made:
Nick Brahms, center: Brahms has been a stalwart at center for Auburn having started in 25 straight games prior to the team’s bowl against Houston. Brahms had knee surgery following the Iron Bowl on Nov. 27, leaving junior Jalil Irvin to play in his absence.
Brahms’ return would help solidify an offensive line that already knows it’s losing Hamm at right tackle along with starting left guard Brandon Council.
Brenden Coffey, offensive tackle: Coffey entered 2021 with considerable experience after stepping in and playing right tackle when Hamm battled injuries down the final stretch of 2020. Coffey didn’t earn a starting role in 2021 but still got in the mix, as he played in nine games by the time his senior season was said and done.
Coffey would likely be in the mix at right tackle if he decided to come back for a third year at Auburn.
Austin Troxell, offensive tackle: Troxell was one of the feel-good stories for Auburn in 2021, as he battled back from multiple knee injuries over the course of his college career and became a starter at left tackle. Troxell played in 11 games this season, having missed the Arkansas game and the South Carolina game due to injury.
Like Brahms, Troxell coming back would be a considerable win for an Auburn team that already knows it has to replace two starters up front.
Alec Jackson, offensive guard/tackle: Jackson started at left tackle for most of 2020 before moving to guard and mostly playing in a reserve role in 2021. He still played a good bit as a senior, ending the year with 10 appearances under his belt.
If Jackson returns, he would be a prime candidate to start at left guard after Council’s departure and Tashawn Manning’s decision to transfer to Kentucky.
Anders Carlson, kicker: Carlson’s 2021 went from bad to worse. The sure-footed Carlson took a step back from an excellent 2020 campaign, as his field-goal percentage dropped from 90.9 percent to 66.7 thanks to only hitting 14 of his 21 attempts. The situation took an unfortunate turn on Nov. 13, when Carlson was injured on an unsuccessful onside kick attempt in Auburn’s loss to Mississippi State.
Carlson underwent ACL surgery in the aftermath of the injury, but his future remains in question. His decision likely hinges on whether he feels his body of work is enough to earn a spot on an NFL roster.