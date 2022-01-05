Stay or go? A look at 6 Auburn seniors who have yet to announce their plans for 2022

Even though it’s been over a week since Auburn’s 2021 season came to a close, there are still plenty of questions remaining about what the team’s 2022 roster looks like.

The NCAA’s decision two years to grant all college athletes an additional year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic means several Auburn seniors have decisions to make about whether or not to use their extra year or to move on.

Tight end John Samuel Shenker and defensive tackle Marquis Burks stand as the first two Auburn players to announce they will use their extra year of eligibility in 2022. Cornerback Roger McCreary, linebacker Zakoby McClain, safety Smoke Monday and offensive tackle Brodarious Hamm, meanwhile, have already announced they’re moving on to the NFL draft.

While we know the plans of these six Auburn seniors, there are several other potential contributors who have yet to announce their intentions. Here’s a quick look at six Tigers to keep an eye on as final decisions are made: