The early returns on Appalachian State transfer Jalen McLeod have been considerable, making him one of many Jack linebackers to garner praise this offseason.

Freshman Keldric Faulk was and has been well-discussed, though he switched positions from Jack to defensive end this fall. Vanderbilt transfer Elijah McAllister is in a similar boat, being of much talk at SEC Media Days. But a new name has joined the fold.

A name that hasn’t gotten much mention since his coming to Auburn in May is Liberty transfer Stephen Sings V, but he got a direct comparison to McLeod on Thursday.

“Steve is just so genuine and grateful,” Auburn linebacker coach Josh Aldridge said. “He works so hard. You're going to see a crazy motor. You watch him and Jalen — regardless of their athletic ability, they play so flippin' hard, both of them. It's fun to watch. You're going to get a high motor guy and a guy who is going to leave it all out there every Saturday.”

Sings and McLeod as a duo highlights the variety that’s to come with the Jack position on Auburn’s defense, but another part of Sings’ addition is that he and multiple members of this year’s staff are quite familiar with each other. That includes Aldridge, who recruited Sings to Liberty when he was on Hugh Freeze’s staff in Lynchburg, Virginia.

“If y'all don't know his story, Steve was committed to Virginia Tech,” Aldridge said. “He had some academic problems, then COVID hit and they waived everything academically. We swooped in at Liberty and got him before anybody else signed him. He's a Power Five football player.”

Both Sings and McLeod step into this season on similar ground. After three seasons at Group of Five schools, each are coming off careers with ample contributions despite little in the way of starting opportunities. McLeod’s coming off a season in which he turned in career highs in tackles, tackles for loss and sacks. Sings, similarly enough, logged career highs in tackles for loss and sacks a year ago.

“Stephen is physical,” Auburn defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett, who was on last year’s Liberty staff, said of Sings. “He’s a physical player. He’s going to work extremely hard. You won’t have to tell him to work. He works hard and he’s going to be physical. You can expect that every single practice, every single day. He’s not going to complain. He’s going to work. I think he’s done a good job and it’s showing up on tap for him.”

At this point, much of the contributions in Auburn’s front seven could come from all directions this fall. With Faulk moving from Sings’ position over to defensive end, the 6-foot-3, 248-pound Liberty transfers will likely be a necessity at the Jack spot.