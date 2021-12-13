Steven Pearl gets his turn to lead as Auburn men’s basketball faces North Alabama

Bruce Pearl got his first taste of watching the game from home Saturday, and while the situation wasn’t what he had in mind, he took pride in how the team competed. As far as seeing the game from a different angle, the elder Pearl said his main takeaway was that what Auburn needs to improve on remains the same.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I guess some of the things that ail us still ail us,” Bruce Pearl said. “[It’s] the consistency of the things that we're doing well, but some of the consistency of the things that we need to improve on are still there. And so, we know what they are, and the question is will we be able to continue to grow and get better at those things?”

Steven Pearl received acting head coach duties because he was in charge of scouting North Alabama. Based on what the fifth-year assistant coach shared Monday, his examination of the Lions was a very thorough one.

The younger Pearl credited North Alabama with being feisty and said the Lions are the top team nationally in non-steal turnover percentage, meaning they are extremely good at taking charges. He said North Alabama makes it hard to get to the rim and added the Lions have shot the ball well from 3-point range in their wins, making it imperative for Auburn limit their looks.