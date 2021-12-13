Steven Pearl gets his turn to lead as Auburn men’s basketball faces North Alabama

A different Pearl will be leading the way for Auburn when the Tigers return to the court Tuesday night.
Auburn assistant coach Steven Pearl will serve as acting head coach when No. 13 Auburn (8-1) hosts North Alabama (6-3) at 8 p.m. in the last of a two-game suspension for head coach Bruce Pearl. The Tigers are looking for success similar to what they produced Saturday, when assistant Wes Flanigan led Auburn to a commanding 99-68 victory over Nebraska.
While the younger Pearl didn’t take the situation he steps into lightly, he explained what will be asked of him won’t be much different from what he’s accustomed to.
“Honestly, there’s really not a lot that changes because Coach gives us so much of a voice in practice and in games that really the only difference is you’ll be standing up and calling the plays,” Steven Pearl said Monday. “We really approach things with a team mentality on this staff, so I’m going to rely on my coaches – the other assistant coaches and coach [Mike] Burgomaster and coach [Chad] Prewett and coach [Ian] Borders and Marquis [Daniels] and KT [Harrell], you know, as much as BP relies on us.”
Steven’s brief ascension to head coach will stand as history with the father and son. The Pearls will become only the fourth father-son duo in college basketball history to serve as the head coach of the same team during a season, joining UNLV’s Charlie and Jay Spoonhour, Oklahoma State’s Eddie and Sean Sutton and Texas Tech’s Bob and Pat Knight.
Bruce Pearl got his first taste of watching the game from home Saturday, and while the situation wasn’t what he had in mind, he took pride in how the team competed. As far as seeing the game from a different angle, the elder Pearl said his main takeaway was that what Auburn needs to improve on remains the same.
“I guess some of the things that ail us still ail us,” Bruce Pearl said. “[It’s] the consistency of the things that we're doing well, but some of the consistency of the things that we need to improve on are still there. And so, we know what they are, and the question is will we be able to continue to grow and get better at those things?”
Steven Pearl received acting head coach duties because he was in charge of scouting North Alabama. Based on what the fifth-year assistant coach shared Monday, his examination of the Lions was a very thorough one.
The younger Pearl credited North Alabama with being feisty and said the Lions are the top team nationally in non-steal turnover percentage, meaning they are extremely good at taking charges. He said North Alabama makes it hard to get to the rim and added the Lions have shot the ball well from 3-point range in their wins, making it imperative for Auburn limit their looks.
Additionally, Bruce Pearl pointed out North Alabama put up a fight against Mississippi State in their season-opening matchup and later trailed Iona only by three at halftime.
In terms of Tuesday’s game, Steven Pearl explained that deciding on what to focus on during timeouts as something he has to adjust to. He also pointed to his pre-game speech as a new challenge, adding Flanigan’s words Saturday fired up the team prior to its dominant victory.
On Tuesday night, Steven Pearl will get an opportunity to step up and help Auburn add another victory to its strong start to the season.
His father, meanwhile, will be watching at home with some welcomed company to ease his tension.
“I'll be babysitting my grandchildren [Tuesday] night while I'm watching the game, so hopefully that'll have some calming effect on me,” Bruce Pearl said.