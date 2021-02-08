Stevens, Brusch bolster Auburn gymnastics lineup in big returns

Cassie Stevens took a moment before running out to the floor last Friday.
As Auburn Arena rumbled to life and the Tigers gymnastics team got set to throw down with No. 2 LSU, Drew Watson said Stevens turned to her just before making her big return.
“I’m just glad to be here,” Stevens told her.
The rest of the team was glad for that, too.
Stevens and fellow veteran Aria Brusch roared back into Auburn’s lineup and played a major part in Auburn’s best score of the season, with Stevens charging into the all-around immediately and Brusch tying a career-high on bars.
Both missed each of Auburn’s previous two meets, with Stevens medically unavailable and Brusch battling a shoulder injury. Brusch, still on the mend, eased back into the lineup taking on one event, but Stevens was dropped back into the fire in the all-around without much warmup — nailing career-highs on bars and floor.
Auburn upped its score to 197.075, topping 197 for the first time since April 2019, and showing a flash of the scoring potential the team is capable of at full strength with Stevens and Brusch back in the lineup.
Only three teams in the country average scores topping a 197, namely Florida, LSU and Utah. If Auburn were to throw a 197 every meet, it’d be a top-five team.
Having Stevens and Brusch back helped make that score happen, Watson said — and it wasn’t just the boost in scoring they brought, but how their returns helped make the team whole again.
“They brought a sense of gratefulness,” said Watson, the senior who hit a career-high of her own on floor. “They’ve been out. They’ve had to watch the meets from their own TV in their rooms by themselves. And they’re back and they’re just being grateful. Cassie said before we walked out, ‘I’m just glad to be here.’ I think that definitely brought some fresh perspective and light into the team.
“And also I think we just kind of all agreed that we want to be a team. We don’t want to be just individuals out there.”
Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said their comebacks are big because they free up other starters to attack their routines with a piece of mind knowing the lineup is stronger behind them. In gymnastics, six athletes compete on each event and the top five scores are counted — meaning a performer can compete with better piece of mind if they’re confident the other five can throw good scores in the event they make a mistake.
“I think just the fact that there’s a calmness in the lineup,” Graba said. “You can go for it a little bit harder if you’re a young person, because you know the person behind you is going to catch you and pick it up. Having those two come back is a big deal.
“Before this it was a lot of just Derrian (Gobourne) at the end and a couple of girls that had experience in there but they might not have been clicking. Now, we have three or four on each event that everybody’s pretty confident with.”
Against LSU, Brusch threw a 9.900 on bars. She’s working now to get back on beam. She injured her shoulder on floor, and Graba said she’ll likely have to change up her floor routine to keep from reaggravating that injury.
Stevens hit a 9.900 on floor, after launching to a 9.800 on vault, flipping to a 9.875 on bars, and laying down a 9.850 on beam.
Auburn returns to action Feb. 12 on the road at Missouri.