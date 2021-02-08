Stevens, Brusch bolster Auburn gymnastics lineup in big returns

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Having Stevens and Brusch back helped make that score happen, Watson said — and it wasn’t just the boost in scoring they brought, but how their returns helped make the team whole again.

“They brought a sense of gratefulness,” said Watson, the senior who hit a career-high of her own on floor. “They’ve been out. They’ve had to watch the meets from their own TV in their rooms by themselves. And they’re back and they’re just being grateful. Cassie said before we walked out, ‘I’m just glad to be here.’ I think that definitely brought some fresh perspective and light into the team.

“And also I think we just kind of all agreed that we want to be a team. We don’t want to be just individuals out there.”

Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said their comebacks are big because they free up other starters to attack their routines with a piece of mind knowing the lineup is stronger behind them. In gymnastics, six athletes compete on each event and the top five scores are counted — meaning a performer can compete with better piece of mind if they’re confident the other five can throw good scores in the event they make a mistake.