The Auburn gymnastics team got two important pickups for the 2024 season on Thursday night, as high-scoring stars Cassie Stevens and Aria Brusch both announced that they’d be back for a fifth season in 2024.

Both have been reliable multi-year starters for the Tigers, and both will figure to be central figures in Auburn’s starting lineups next season.

Both were key starters for Auburn during the team’s run to the Final Four in 2022. In 2023, Stevens won the all-around title at three meets, and Brusch was a consistent scorer on beam, floor and bars, scoring 9.9 or better eight times. Stevens is a top-20 all-arounder, finishing the year No. 19 in the all-around rankings by NQS average.

“These past four years have been quite the roller coaster ride,” Stevens said in their video announcement posted to Auburn’s social media pages — in which, fittingly, the two ride a roller coaster. “But we’re so incredibly grateful for the continued love and support of the entire Auburn Family.”

Brusch added: “With that being said, we are honored to have the opportunity to compete for Auburn gymnastics for one more year and finish what we started.”

Both closed the video together in unison saying: “War Eagle.”

Stevens and Brusch are both using their extra season of eligibility granted by the NCAA as COVID-19 relief. Stevens and Brusch both missed two postseasons due to the virus: In 2020, the postseason was called off entirely, and in 2021, Auburn missed the postseason with a breakout of positives going through the team just before the NCAA regional round.

This offseason, Auburn’s notable departures include Derrian Gobourne, who was a class ahead of Stevens and Brusch and was already using her fifth year of eligibility, plus Olympic champion Suni Lee, who next year will be preparing for a run at the Olympics in Paris in 2024.

Next season, Stevens and Brusch figure to be key figures, with sophomore Sophia Groth growing into an upperclassman as a junior, and with five-star signee Olivia Greaves set to make her debut after missing the 2023 season due to injury.