Cassie Stevens was rock solid in all four events, and the Auburn gymnastics team closed the regular season with a 197.100 at the SEC Championship meet Saturday in Duluth, Ga.

Stevens scored a 9.950 on vault and scored three 9.900’s on the other events, leading her to log the top score in the all-around in the day session with a 39.650.

The meet was streamed on SEC Network+. Suni Lee missed her third straight meet as she recovers from a non-gymnastics health issue, but she was in Duluth cheering on her teammates in good spirits.

Stevens, a senior, was also recognized after the meet for being named SEC Gymnastics Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Stevens has stepped up and won the all-around in four sessions this season in which Lee missed the all-around. Though Saturday’s all-around performance won’t count as a meet win if her score is surpassed in the night session, she did have the best score among competitors in the day session.

“There’s no secret: We’ve lost some really good competitors,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said after the meet. “We’ve lost some of the better gymnasts in the world, and they’re not in the lineup right now. And I do think you have to rely on your upperclassmen who rally the troops and get everybody settled down, and Cassie did a great job today. I mean, what a star.”

Stevens said: “The whole time, I was just really happy to do it for my team, just knowing that there were some bumps and bruises along the way. I want it for them. I want it for us. We work so hard. We’ve been through a lot this season, and so we’re ready for the hard work to pay off.”

Without Lee, Auburn wasn’t able to score quite high enough to improve its National Qualifying Score, and will instead take a NQS of 197.480 in the NCAA Regionals.

The Tigers next wait and see what seed that score gets them. Auburn entered the weekend with the nation’s No. 12 NQS. The teams with the top 16 NQS earn national seeds in the postseason.

Auburn had a misfire on every event, finishing with six scores under a 9.800, something the Tigers will look to clean up knowing that two bad misses in the same event could spell the end of the season at regionals.

But Auburn did manage to respond strong every time there was a miss. Only a couple of those misses had to count, and they were both above a 9.700, at least. For example, after Sophia Groth fell off the bars and scored a 9.150, three seniors in Stevens, Aria Brusch and Derrian Gobourne all scored 9.900’s to close the rotation and drop that score.

“This meet, we came in and we focused a lot on the ‘we’ — ‘we’ not ‘me,’” Stevens said on the meet on the SEC Network+ stream. “Just coming together and having each other’s backs and being there for each other when there is a mistake and stepping up — and I feel like we did a really good job of that. This team is a fighter. I’m really, really proud of us.”

Auburn’s final placing at the SEC Championship meet will be determined after the night session. The meet is broken into two quad meets, with seeds 5-8 competing in the day and seeds 1-4 competing at night.

“I thought, for the most part, the team did a good job of picking each other up and getting through the events,” Graba said. “We talked a lot about, this is what it takes to get to the postseason. You have to keep your head down. You have to ignore what’s going on around you. And you’re going to have adversity and you’ve got to conquer that. I really feel like we did a good job with that. And all you can control is trying to win your session: We can’t control what happens next. We can’t control what happens across the country. But today we made sure we were the best team in the floor this afternoon. That’s what we can do, so that’s what we did.”