Without top-scoring all-arounder Suni Lee, the Auburn gymnastics team struggled Saturday in a hastily rescheduled meet at Kentucky.

Kentucky scored a 197.675 in the home win while Auburn scored a season-low 196.450.

Two falls on beam in the final rotation doomed Auburn’s chances of topping a 197.

The meet was originally scheduled for Friday night before it was moved to Saturday morning due to the threat of inclement weather in the Lexington, Ky., area. Lee was sidelined Saturday with head coach Jeff Graba announcing before the meet that the schedule change affected training plans. Lee is congruently training for a run at the Olympics in 2024 and a strong finish to her NCAA career at Auburn.

Highlighting the meet for Auburn was the individual all-around win for Cassie Stevens — her second of the season. Stevens scored a 39.500 in the all-around. Stevens led the way for Auburn on vault, scoring a 9.975 and getting a 10 from one of the meet’s two judges for her Yurchenko 1.5.

In another highlight, newcomer Hannah Hagle got the first start of her career, on beam. The freshman from San Augustine, Texas, scored a solid 9.800.

Auburn entered the final rotation with a chance to pick up a solid score above 197, which two years ago would’ve been something to celebrate for the rising program, but two falls on beam ended Auburn’s chances at that.

Lee is expected to return to the starting lineup when Auburn returns to Neville Arena for its home finale March 10 against Penn State.