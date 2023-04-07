While impending weather has taken effect on some events this weekend, the unveiling of Auburn legend Frank Thomas' statue is still happening as scheduled — it's just moving indoors.

Saturday's unveiling ceremony is still scheduled to happen at 10 a.m., but it has been moved from out front of Plainsman Park to the third level of the Tiger Walk Club at Jordan-Hare Stadium, according to the Auburn athletic department. As of Friday evening, there's a 95% chance of showers in the greater-Auburn area at the time of the ceremony, according to the National Weather Service.

The public is still encouraged to attend, per the department, with limited spectator seating available on a first come, first serve basis. Guests are asked to enter through the Tigers Unlimited entrance located on Donahue Drive – approximately 50 yards from the intersection of Donahue Drive and Heisman Drive.

Auburn football's A-Day spring game, which is scheduled to kick off at 1:20 p.m. Saturday, had yet to be postponed as of Friday evening. Gates are scheduled to open at 11 a.m. CST.

Auburn baseball's weekend series against Texas A&M was the first to be impacted by potential storms. The program announced Thursday night that it was moving the series finale from Saturday and playing a doubleheader Friday.

Thomas, who threw out a ceremonial first pitch before Friday's series finale, played at Auburn from 1987-89. He’s the program’s career leader in slugging percentage (.722), second all-time in walks (153), third all-time in home runs (49) and fifth all-time in RBI (205). During Thomas’ Auburn career, The Tigers made two NCAA Tournament appearances and won a Southeastern Conference title in 1989. He also played tight end for the Auburn football team, lettering in 1986.

After Auburn, Thomas spent 18 years in the MLB. He became one of 28 major leaguers to ever hit 500 home runs in, and he’s still the only player in the history of the sport to string together seven straight seasons of 20-plus homers, 100 RBIs, 100 walks and a .300 batting average. He’s also the only Southeastern Conference player with a plaque in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.