Storylines to watch as Auburn football opens fall camp

Quarterback battle?

Junior quarterback Bo Nix returns for what would be his third year of starting behind center, but there is debate about whether Nix has a battle on his hands in the coming weeks.

Auburn added to its quarterback depth in May when the Tigers landed TJ Finley, who started five games at LSU during his true freshman season last fall.

The 6-foot-7, 246-pound Finley had his moments last season before being replaced by Max Johnson, and Auburn’s coaching staff overhaul means Nix isn’t guaranteed anything.

None of the new coaches would ever say a player has locked down his job before fall camp, but at this point it would be a surprise if Nix isn’t the starter come Game 1. That, of course, could change depending on how he and Finley perform over the course of 25 practices.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Who steps up at receiver?

Auburn’s loaded receiving corps of the last few years unloaded this offseason.

The Tigers have lost their top three pass-catchers from 2020, with Seth Williams, Anthony Schwartz and Eli Stove all leaving for the NFL. The result is a receiver room that still has talent but little of it proven, which made for an interesting spring when several players did their best to stand out.