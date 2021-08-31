Streaming guide: Auburn vs. Akron is not on traditional TV; Here’s how to watch live

The Chromecast allows viewers to project the broadcast from a phone or computer up to the living room TV.

If you’re completely new to streaming, make sure your household doesn’t already have a streaming-capable gaming console, and see if you can connect a laptop or computer to your TV using an HDMI cord. If you don’t have those things, these streaming devices make for affordable options with user-friendly instructions.

How do I watch the game on the ESPN app?

Once you’re online and can get to the ESPN app or the ESPN website, you can log in to access the stream with your TV provider credentials, or with an ESPN+ subscription.

When you pull up the stream, you’ll be prompted to choose your provider — where you’ll choose Spectrum or WOW! or whatever your provider is. Then you’ll log in with the same username and password you use to pay your bill.

If you’re using YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV or something similar, you’ll use that same login on the ESPN app.