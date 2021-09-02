Strike up the band: Auburn marching band returns to full force for 2021

Gameday is back on the Plains. The atmosphere will fill the air. The orange and blue will fight on as Auburn strikes up the band again — in full force.
The Auburn University Marching Band is back and ready to march and perform for the first time since 2019 when Auburn takes on Akron in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday.
“We’re going to have a full stadium again, which is really big for us,” said band director Corey Spurlin this week. “Being able to have a full crowd to entertain and be back in our normal seats with a full band — that’s just really exciting.”
Those who were able to attend the games last season found a socially distanced and half-full band in their corner of the stadium, working with “playing masks” and bell covers. Thanks to social distancing, the band was split in half, with one half performing one game and the other half performing the next. The SEC also restricted non-football personnel from going onto the field last season.
As a result, there was no spirit march, no pregame show, and no halftime show on the field. “We played our pregame show and our halftime show from the stands,” said Spurlin. “We only had half the band at the games, so our students performed at two, maybe three games.”
Fans can expect to have the full marching band on Saturday along with a pregame and halftime show. However, there will be a few differences from what would be considered the norm for the band on gameday.
“We’ll be back on the field with some adjustments at least for right now,” Spurlin said. Also, due to a decision made earlier this week, the band will not be able to perform their pregame jog from the tunnel, he said.
“We will start our pregame show from the end zone but everything after that will be exactly the same,” Spurlin said. Also due to SEC regulations, the band will also not perform the march around the stadium that typically occurs an hour before kickoff.
Despite these few restrictions, Spurlin and the band are excited to be able to be back together and perform on the field inside Jordan-Hare Stadium in front of a crowd of up to 87,451. “Everything we will do in the stands will be what our fans are used to,” Spurlin said. “We will be back on the field for both pregame and halftime so that’s really exciting.”
Spurlin has had to account for teaching first-year and second-year members the ropes of a “traditional” gameday for the band.
“We really have two classes of students, the first-year members and the second-year members that haven’t experienced a lot of what we do,” Spurlin said. “Being on the field in Jordan-Hare for pregame and halftime performance and a lot of procedural, logistical things we would do in a normal year they haven’t experienced yet.”
Spurlin spoke about digital teaching methods that they instituted last season that they have also incorporated into teaching this year. The band was also able to have their preseason camp this year, something that Spurlin said is a big deal to everyone.
“We get a lot done during that time,” he said. “It’s about a 12-day camp and typically we are able to learn all of our first halftime show and all of our pregame show. Also, all the things we do in the stands, march around, things like that we are able to do in camp.”
Spurlin said he is proud of his band and their work ethic, keeping true to the standard Auburn has. “This year’s band has had a lot of wonderful attitudes about things,” Spurlin said. “They work extremely hard and are very diligent, well prepared with things — I’ve been really happy with them.”
History will also be made as Auburn’s first African-American female drum major, Brianna Jarvis, will take the field and conduct the marching band alongside her other drum majors. “Oh she’s great,” said Spurlin. “They’ve all been doing an outstanding job.”
The Auburn University Marching Band will take the field Saturday and contribute to the gameday experience like Tiger fans are used to. As for Spurlin, he is looking forward to seeing the members who will experience the atmosphere for the first time.
“The wide eyes and being able to put their uniform on for the first time, hearing the crowd, hearing people respond to what they do,” Spurlin said. “I really get that experience with about 65% of our band. It’s going to be really fun to see that sparkle in their eye and the enthusiasm they have for it.”