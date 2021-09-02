Strike up the band: Auburn marching band returns to full force for 2021

“We’ll be back on the field with some adjustments at least for right now,” Spurlin said. Also, due to a decision made earlier this week, the band will not be able to perform their pregame jog from the tunnel, he said.

“We will start our pregame show from the end zone but everything after that will be exactly the same,” Spurlin said. Also due to SEC regulations, the band will also not perform the march around the stadium that typically occurs an hour before kickoff.

Despite these few restrictions, Spurlin and the band are excited to be able to be back together and perform on the field inside Jordan-Hare Stadium in front of a crowd of up to 87,451. “Everything we will do in the stands will be what our fans are used to,” Spurlin said. “We will be back on the field for both pregame and halftime so that’s really exciting.”

Spurlin has had to account for teaching first-year and second-year members the ropes of a “traditional” gameday for the band.

“We really have two classes of students, the first-year members and the second-year members that haven’t experienced a lot of what we do,” Spurlin said. “Being on the field in Jordan-Hare for pregame and halftime performance and a lot of procedural, logistical things we would do in a normal year they haven’t experienced yet.”