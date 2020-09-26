Strong fourth quarter helps Auburn hold off Kentucky

Saturday’s season opener for Auburn against Kentucky saw the Tigers hold a lead going into the fourth quarter just waiting for the knockout punch. Thanks to safety Jamien Sherwood and receiver Seth Williams, Auburn found it in order to fend off the pesky Wildcats.
Sherwood forced and recovered a fumble on a pivotal third-down play early in the fourth and Williams reeled in a six-yard touchdown pass — his second of the afternoon — to fuel Auburn’s 29-13 victory over Kentucky. The victory stands as Auburn’s fourth straight season-opening victory and leaves the team 7-1 under head coach Gus Malzahn to open the season.
The Tigers were clinging to a 15-13 lead over the Wildcats with just under 13 minutes left in the fourth quarter when Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson took off running on 3rd-and-5. Wilson, who had been cool, calm and collected for most of the afternoon, tried to juke out an Auburn defender but took a hit from Sherwood and lost the football. Sherwood recovered the ball on the Kentucky 30-yard line, setting the stage for Williams and company to put the game away.
In no-time flat, Williams and the Tigers made it happen.
Five plays after Sherwood’s recovery, Auburn quarterback Bo Nix threw to Williams’ way on 3rd-and-goal from the Kentucky four-yard line. The junior receiver reached his arms around the Kentucky defender in coverage and reeled in the pass for a score, which put the Tigers ahead 22-13 with 10:21 to go in the fourth.
The lead for Auburn (1-0) was secure but by no means sealed after Williams’ second score. A mishap by the usually-reliable Kentucky (0-1) special teams, however, opened the door for the Tigers to put the game away.
The Auburn defense forced a much-needed three-and-out after Williams’ touchdown, and Kentucky punter — reigning Ray Guy Award winner Max Duffy — attempted a fake punt on a run that quickly went nowhere. Again gifted with a short field, Nix took advantage two plays later by firing down the left sideline toward Eli Stove, who had separation and hauled in the pass for a 21-yard score.
Stove’s touchdown and the ensuing extra point gave Auburn a 16-point lead with 6:40 remaining in the fourth quarter. Nix finished the game 16-of-237 passing for 233 yards and three touchdowns along with five carries for 34 yards.
The first half of action between Auburn and Kentucky featured a few big plays but very few points. Williams and the Auburn offense helped change that tune early in the second half.
Williams was the star of the show for Auburn in the early minutes of the third quarter with the Tigers holding an 8-7 lead. He got the drive going abruptly, racing to the sideline to reel in a lob from quarterback Bo Nix for a 25-yard gain to set the Tigers up for a quick drive down the field.
The wideout started and effectively ended the drive, as he high-pointed Nix’s bullet to the end zone on the drive’s ninth play and brought the ball down for an 11-yard touchdown.
Williams’ first touchdown of the victory gave Auburn a 15-7 advantage with 5:42 remaining in the third quarter. He ended the afternoon with six receptions for 112 yards and the two scores.
Kentucky had been held to just one yard on its first two possessions of the second half, but Wilson and company made sure the Tigers wouldn’t be so lucky the third time around. Wilson led yet another long possession — this one lasting 11 plays and four-and-a-half minutes — and capped it effectively by hitting Akeem Hayes for an eight-yard touchdown.
The Wildcats opted to go for two in an effort to tie the game, but Wilson couldn’t find an open receiver and lofted the ball out of bounds to leave Auburn with a two-point lead and one minute to go in the third.
Scoring opportunities were hard to come by for either team for most of the first half, but the two sides swapped points in the waning minutes of the first quarter.
After Auburn’s opening drive stalled out, Wilson led the Wildcats down the field on a methodical 11-play, 93-yard drive that featured three third-down conversions. The last came courtesy running back Kavosiey Smoke, the Wetumpka native who ran to the right and took off downfield for a 35-rushing score to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead with 6:44 left in the opening quarter.
Nix and the Tigers came back strong on their second drive, as Nix led the team downfield thanks in part to a 26-yard pass to Williams and a screen pass to Anthony Schwartz that went for 23 yards and got Auburn on the goal line. Sophomore running back D.J. Williams made the most of his first carry of the afternoon and pushed through the pile for a one-yard rushing touchdown.
Auburn got creative on the extra-point attempt afterward, as backup quarterback Grant Loy fired the ball to tight end John Samuel Shenker out of a swinging-gate formation to hand the Tigers an 8-7 lead with 4:30 left in the opening quarter.
The first-half commenced with Williams’ run and the Loy-to-Shenker connection. That, however, doesn’t mean there weren’t any fireworks before the halftime intermission.
Kentucky pieced together another strong drive in the final minutes of the second quarter, with Wilson firing the ball downfield 40 yards to Josh Ali to get the Wildcats in the red zone before Wilson and Chris Rodriguez took consecutive carries to get Kentucky to the Auburn 1-yard line. Rodriguez took the next snap from center and pushed forward toward the goal line for an apparent touchdown, but the play was marked short and the call confirmed upon review.
Wilson and the Wildcats still had time to punch it in for seven points before the break when it seemed Auburn’s luck had turned completely around.
Following the review, Wilson lofted a pass to the end zone straight to cornerback Roger McCreary, who swiftly landed back on his feet and took off down the sideline. McCreary, almost mirroring Zakoby McClain’s mad Iron Bowl dash for six points last November, avoided Kentucky tight end Justin Rigg — who was taken out of the play by Auburn Buck defensive lineman Derick Hall — and Wilson for an apparent 100-yard pick-six.
The crowd in Jordan-Hare Stadium roared after McCreary’s play, but not for long. The officiating crew reviewed the play and flagged Hall for targeting, resulting in the sophomore’s disqualification for the remainder of the game. McCreary’s interception stood, but the penalty meant the return was null and the six points were taken off the board.
Dismayed but content with having stopped the Wildcats from taking the lead, the Tigers ran out the remaining seconds and headed to the locker room.
Auburn returns to action next Saturday on the road at Georgia. Kentucky, meanwhile, hosts Mississippi State.
