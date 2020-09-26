Strong fourth quarter helps Auburn hold off Kentucky

Williams’ first touchdown of the victory gave Auburn a 15-7 advantage with 5:42 remaining in the third quarter. He ended the afternoon with six receptions for 112 yards and the two scores.

Kentucky had been held to just one yard on its first two possessions of the second half, but Wilson and company made sure the Tigers wouldn’t be so lucky the third time around. Wilson led yet another long possession — this one lasting 11 plays and four-and-a-half minutes — and capped it effectively by hitting Akeem Hayes for an eight-yard touchdown.

The Wildcats opted to go for two in an effort to tie the game, but Wilson couldn’t find an open receiver and lofted the ball out of bounds to leave Auburn with a two-point lead and one minute to go in the third.

Scoring opportunities were hard to come by for either team for most of the first half, but the two sides swapped points in the waning minutes of the first quarter.

After Auburn’s opening drive stalled out, Wilson led the Wildcats down the field on a methodical 11-play, 93-yard drive that featured three third-down conversions. The last came courtesy running back Kavosiey Smoke, the Wetumpka native who ran to the right and took off downfield for a 35-rushing score to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead with 6:44 left in the opening quarter.