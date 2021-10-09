Struggles in the trenches doom Auburn against Georgia

Last week, a sack-free game against LSU helped Bo Nix pull a rabbit out of his time and again.

Against Georgia, he had little time to even reach for the hat.

Auburn was out-played in the trenches Saturday in its 34-10 loss to Georgia. Nix was sacked four times in the loss.

It started up front in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.

“Yeah, they’re a great defensive front,” said Auburn center Nick Brahms. “Everybody knows that. You guys know that. It was a fun challenge.

“We were out there battling our butts off, man. That’s all you can do sometimes.”

In a game where the Tigers knew that points were going to be hard to come by, a crucial second-down sack on the opening drive resulted in Auburn settling for a field goal instead of a touchdown.

It ended up being one of two times that Auburn got into Georgia territory in the first half.

Nix finished the day 21-of-38 with 217 passing yards and an interception. His four sacks resulted in a loss of 46 yards.