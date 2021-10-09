Struggles in the trenches doom Auburn against Georgia

Last week, a sack-free game against LSU helped Bo Nix pull a rabbit out of his time and again.
Against Georgia, he had little time to even reach for the hat.
Auburn was out-played in the trenches Saturday in its 34-10 loss to Georgia. Nix was sacked four times in the loss.
It started up front in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.
“Yeah, they’re a great defensive front,” said Auburn center Nick Brahms. “Everybody knows that. You guys know that. It was a fun challenge.
“We were out there battling our butts off, man. That’s all you can do sometimes.”
In a game where the Tigers knew that points were going to be hard to come by, a crucial second-down sack on the opening drive resulted in Auburn settling for a field goal instead of a touchdown.
It ended up being one of two times that Auburn got into Georgia territory in the first half.
Nix finished the day 21-of-38 with 217 passing yards and an interception. His four sacks resulted in a loss of 46 yards.
And while Auburn’s offensive line allowed a season-high in sacks, the Tigers’ defensive line was also unable to create much chaos up front the other way.
The Bulldogs had all the time they needed in their first true road environment as backup Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and running back Zamir White combined for four touchdowns against the Tigers.
Auburn’s defensive line recorded just one sack all afternoon, and when it finally happened late in the second quarter, the Bulldogs were led 17-3.
“In games like these, you don’t come out with a W but you gave it all you got,” Brahms said. “You hope to come out with the W, but sometimes you don’t.”
It was just the second time this season that Auburn’s defensive line recorded one or fewer sacks and both came in its losses to Penn State and now Georgia. For the Auburn offense, the team’s 46 rushing yards are the first time that the Tigers have rushed for less than 100 yards this season.