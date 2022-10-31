STUDENT COLUMN: There’s a buzz on campus after Bryan Harsin’s dismissal

AUBURN UNIVERSITY CAMPUS — I was sitting in the lobby of Comer Hall when the news broke that Bryan Harsin has been fired.

The couple across from me, formerly discussing a recent exam, dove into speculation about who would be hired and their opinions on Harsin’s performance. Just down the hall, “Who’s it going to be?” could be heard out of an open office door.

There was a feeling of excitement, anticipation in the air.

After a long “Halloweekend” and a blowout game on Saturday, the campus of Auburn University should be sleepy on a Monday. Students crawled out of bed late after partying all weekend, loathe to attend their classes.

With the announcement, that sleepiness evaporated. These students have cause for further celebration with Harsin’s dismissal. Group chats speculate about the idea of rolling Toomer’s Corner. Friends begin arguing about who the ideal replacement would be.

It’s hard to say that they don’t deserve it. Bryan Harsin came in for what was Auburn’s first “regular” season since the pandemic, with a full capacity stadium and all the room in the world for growth.

Instead, students were subjected to insane losses like Auburn has never seen before (literally). I stood two rows off the field in the student section during the 2021 Iron Bowl, ready for a miraculous storming of the field but instead watched Alabama march down the field and defeat the Tigers.

That late-season losing streak, regardless how it felt to players and staff, stung for students. They showed up for the home games, were as loud as they could be throughout all of them and yet Harsin’s game plan could not get the job done.

A point of pride at Auburn has always been the fact that students arrive early and stay for the duration of football games. Despite Bryan Harsin’s failures, they have. Regardless of heat, rain, late nights or cold, the students remained faithful in their seats for the past season and a half.

On Saturday against Arkansas, that was not the case. After starting to party on Thursday night and facing a morning game that was somehow both hot and cold, the students finally gave up. They showed up and filled out the student section, but quickly evacuated as it became evident that Auburn was going to collapse in the way it has been doing for a season and a half.

Even in the block seating, where some organizations receive a designated number of seats and are required to remain for the entire game, there were noticeable gaps.

On campus today, there’s an excitement in the idea of a coaching change, and these students deserve it. They deserve a coach who can uphold the success Auburn is known for. Auburn students deserve a program that will reflect the love and passion they bring to Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Hopefully Auburn can find that person.