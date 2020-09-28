Students will have first crack at tickets again for Auburn’s game with Arkansas

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Current Auburn students will have first dibs on general seating tickets when the football team returns to Jordan-Hare Stadium for its next home game against Arkansas on Oct. 10, as part of an attendance plan similar to the one used last Saturday for the Tigers’ home opener with Kentucky.

Auburn sent emails to students Monday instructing them to order tickets by Thursday.

If any are left over, they’ll be sold to donors, a team spokesperson said.

Only students were allowed in the general seating area last Saturday, with Jordan-Hare’s capacity cut down around to around 20-percent of usual in order to allow for social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Auburn placed cushioned seats with chair backs usually sold at the games in separated clusters throughout the stadium, only allowing students to sit in them and not the bleachers between. Students were joined in the stands only by the Auburn marching band and a selection of supporters from team lists, made up mostly of players’ parents.

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn and his players raved after the game about how involved the students were in the stands despite being required to wear masks, and about how they created a positive gameday environment despite the circumstances.