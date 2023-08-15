The boys of fall are in the thick of gearing up for their 2023 season, but the boys of spring have finally reached the conclusion of theirs.

Summer league play for college baseball came to a close this weekend, with the Bourne Braves beating the Orleans Firebirds for a second-straight Cape Cod Baseball League title. And with that conclusion, it also brought a close to an eventful offseason on the diamond for some Auburn Tigers.

More than a dozen Tigers participated in summer leagues, with 14 players scattered throughout the country. Here’s a glimpse into Auburn baseball’s offseason, with rundowns of the most notable performances.

CAPE COD LEAGUE

Three Tigers wound up on the arm of Massachusetts, participating in the Cape League, two of whom are familiar to most Auburn fans.

Chris Stanfield and Ike Irish combined to play in 37 league games, with Irish shouldering that load, appearing in 28 contests and getting a Cape League All-Star nod. Irish batted .283 in that span, primarily appearing as a designated hitter for the Brewster Whitecaps.

The third Tiger to make it to the Cape has yet to even suit up for Auburn, but he had one of the more considerable summers in the league.

Deric Fabian transferred to Auburn from Florida in mid-July, and his summer with the Chatham Anglers ended on a high note. Like Irish, he played in 28 contests, but he finished the summer batting .352 and launching five home runs, which was tied for fourth-most in the league.

“His desire to come to Cape Cod, to get caught up — what he was doing was trying to catch up for what he missed during the season,” former Auburn pitching coach and Chatham manager Tom Holliday said. “All he needed this summer was a baseball field, somebody to smile at him and put him in a lineup, and leave him alone. That’s all he needed, and he got it.”

Fabian’s sophomore season at Florida saw him go from logging 142 at-bats as a freshman to 38, though he saw an uptick in his batting average — from .218 to .289 — despite no longer serving as an every day starter.

Holliday said Fabian worked particularly on shortening his swing and shaking some rust defensively while in Chatman. His five home runs with a wood bat also bears some significance, as he never hit more than four in a season at Florida.

“Knowing that climate at Auburn, I think they got to the perfect match,” Holliday said. “Butch (Thompson), it looks like he puts up a pretty intense team on the field, and they play the game right. They play the way they’re supposed to, and that’s the way Fabian is.”

NECBL

The New England Collegiate Baseball League had just one Auburn representative in its league, but he’s a worthwhile mention being Javon Hernandez.

Hernandez, who transferred to Auburn from Jacksonville State on July 13, suited up for his hometown Danbury Westerners and continued what he did this spring for the Gamecocks.

After leading the ASUN Conference with a .388 batting average, Hernandez went to Danbury and posted a .324 average, which was a top-five mark in the league. The NECBL All-Star also played 192 innings at shortstop and made just three errors while posting a 96.3 fielding percentage.

“Javon, he’s got the mix of it all,” Danbury manager Conor Farrell, who was also Hernandez’s junior college coach, said. “He’s a professional when it comes down to it. He hits all pitches, he hits everything for average. What he does is score runners. He gets on base and scores guys.”

Auburn will have a tall task in filling the void of production on the left side of the infield with Bryson Ware and Cole Foster departing. But the additions of Fabian and Hernandez, as well as graduate transfer Cooper Weiss, should make it far more manageable.

CAL RIPKEN LEAGUE

Three freshmen on this spring’s Auburn squad — infielder Gavin Miller, outfielder Alex Wade and pitcher Cam Keshock — wound up on the same team in this year’s Ripken League, and all three finished the season with All-Star nods.

Miller, who played in 14 games and made four starts for Auburn this spring, hit .248 in 30 games for the Alexandria Aces. He also posted a team-high 11 doubles to go with 25 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. Wade redshirted his freshman year on the Plains, but played in more games than any member of the Aces this summer. He batted .218, but also swiped 11 bags.

Keshock made just five appearances for Auburn this spring and posted a team-low 36.00 ERA, but made four starts and nine total appearances this spring. He struck out 23 batters while only walking seven, and he gave up just seven earned runs, good for a 3.00 ERA.

FULL STAT LISTING

The biggest takeaway from Auburn’s remaining summer league participants: Some pitchers really showed up.

Trevor Horne and Elliott Bray both logged league-best ERAs, and Will Turner had a sensational run in the Sun Belt League. A redshirt this spring, Turner turned in a sub-1.00 ERA in 10 starts, and he struck out 55 batters while allowing 19 walks.

Auburn Baseball Summer League Stats Trevor Horne, Kingsport Axmen (Appalachian League) 24.2 IP; 5 Appearances (5 Starts); 29 Strikeouts; 8 Walks Allowed; 1.82 ERA; 1.22 WHIP; .234 Opponent Batting Average

Alex Wade*, Alexandria Aces (Cal Ripken League) 31 Games Played; .218 Batting Average; 24 Hits; 4 Doubles; 16 RBI; 21 Runs Scored; 14 Walks; 11 Stolen Bases

Cameron Keshock, Alexandria Aces (Cal Ripken League) 21.0 IP; 9 Appearances (4 Starts); 23 Strikeouts; 7 Walks Allowed; 3.00 ERA; 1.33 WHIP; .256 Opponent Batting Average

Gavin Miller, Alexandria Aces (Cal Ripken League) 30 Games Played; .248 Batting Average; 28 Hits; 11 Doubles; 25 RBI; 23 Runs Scored; 22 Walks; 10 Stolen Bases

Chris Stanfield, Bourne Braves (Cape League) 9 Games Played; .313 Batting Average; 10 Hits; 6 RBI; 7 Runs Scored; 5 Walks; 5 Stolen Bases

Deric Fabian*, Chatham Anglers (Cape League) 28 Games Played; .352 Batting Average; 32 Hits; 5 Home Runs; 20 RBI; 22 Runs Scored; 17 Walks; 3 Stolen Bases

Ike Irish, Brewster Whitecaps (Cape League) 28 Games Played; .283 Batting Average; 26 Hits; 8 RBI; 9 Runs Scored; 13 Walks

Cade Belyeu*, Lima Locos (Great Lakes League) 29 Games Played; .253 Batting Average; 24 Hits; 18 RBI; 18 Runs Scored; 11 Walks; 2 Stolen Bases

Ryan Olson, Xenia Scouts (Great Lakes League) 27.0 IP; 6 Appearances (5 Starts); 33 Strikeouts; 11 Walks Allowed; 4.00 ERA; 1.30 WHIP; .235 Opponent Batting Average

Javon Hernandez*, Danbury Westerners (NECBL) 30 Games Played: .324 Batting Average; 35 Hits; 20 RBI; 25 Runs Scored; 11 Walks; 8 Stolen Bases

Elliott Bray, Full Count Rhythm (Ohio Valley League) 31.1 IP; 7 Appearances (All Starts); 32 Strikeouts; 10 Walks Allowed; 1.44 ERA; 1.05 WHIP; .207 Opponent Batting Average

Caleb Pittman*, Danville Dans (Prospect League) 30.2 IP; 11 Appearances (3 Starts); 20 Strikeouts; 18 Walks Allowed; 7.63 ERA; 1.83 WHIP; .309 Opponent Batting Average

Hayden Murphy, Gainesville Gol’Diggers (Sunbelt League) 20.2 IP; 6 Appearances (4 Starts); 24 Strikeouts; 12 Walks Allowed; 3.48 ERA; 1.26 WHIP; .194 Opponent Batting Average

Jackson Hilton*, Columbus Chattahoots (Sunbelt League) 8.1 IP; 9 Appearances (0 Starts); 8 Strikeouts; 6 Walks Allowed; 3.24 ERA; .840 WHIP; .037 Opponent Batting Average

Will Turner*, Columbus Chattahoots (Sunbelt League) 45.1 IP; 10 Appearances (10 Starts); 55 Strikeouts; 19 Walks Allowed; 0.99 ERA; 1.01 WHIP; .173 Opponent Batting Average

Asterisks denote incoming freshman, incoming transfers, or redshirts on Auburn's 2023 spring roster.