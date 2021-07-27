Suni gets silver: With Biles out, Auburn signee Sunisa Lee and Team USA gut out team finals

In the Team USA’s most dire moment, Sunisa Lee came up big.

Now the Auburn gymnastics signee has her first medal.

Lee and Team USA won silver at the Olympics team final Tuesday in Tokyo, after team ace Simone Biles was pulled from competition after just one rotation.

Biles’ departure from the floor was a shocker. Team USA could have collapsed. Instead, Lee clutched up on bars on the next rotation, delivering a massive 15.400, and Team USA went on to stave off competition to stay in position for silver.

The Russians took gold.

Biles left the competition after scoring an unusually low score on vault in the first rotation, clearly battling some sort of issue. Lee’s big bar routine helped put Team USA back on track in the disarray. Then on beam, Lee nailed a 14.133.

Lee entered the day set to compete only on bars and beam, but she had to tag in for Biles on floor in the anchor position of the final rotation as Team USA looked to lock down silver.

Lee delivered, scoring a 13.666.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}