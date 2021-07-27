Suni gets silver: With Biles out, Auburn signee Sunisa Lee and Team USA gut out team finals

In the Team USA’s most dire moment, Sunisa Lee came up big.
Now the Auburn gymnastics signee has her first medal.
Lee and Team USA won silver at the Olympics team final Tuesday in Tokyo, after team ace Simone Biles was pulled from competition after just one rotation.
Biles’ departure from the floor was a shocker. Team USA could have collapsed. Instead, Lee clutched up on bars on the next rotation, delivering a massive 15.400, and Team USA went on to stave off competition to stay in position for silver.
The Russians took gold.
Biles left the competition after scoring an unusually low score on vault in the first rotation, clearly battling some sort of issue. Lee’s big bar routine helped put Team USA back on track in the disarray. Then on beam, Lee nailed a 14.133.
Lee entered the day set to compete only on bars and beam, but she had to tag in for Biles on floor in the anchor position of the final rotation as Team USA looked to lock down silver.
Lee delivered, scoring a 13.666.
NBC’s live broadcast put out conflicting reports as to why Biles pulled out. The star of Team USA and one of the all-time greats, USA’s hopes for gold were dashed without her in the fold. Her departure from the floor was a stunning blow, but the Americans regained their composure and Lee was clutch under pressure.
The Russians took gold with a 169.528 team score. Team USA scored a 166.096. Great Britain won bronze with a 164.096.
Lee still has a chance for gold in the individual finals. She will compete in the all-around finals, the beam finals and the bars finals.
Up first is the all-around final set for Thursday morning. Lee threw the third-best all-around score at the Olympics in qualifying behind only Biles and Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade. She threw the third-best score in qualifying on beam behind China’s Chenchen Guan and Xijing Tang.
On bars, she remains one of two favorites to win gold.
She upgraded her bars score from a 15.200 in qualifying to a 15.400 in the team finals. Her top challenger for gold in the individual finals, Belgium’s Nina Derwael, also bumped up her score from a 15.366 in preliminaries to a 15.400 in team finals. Both will enter event finals on a clean slate.
The all-around final is scheduled to start Thursday morning locally at 5:50 a.m. Central Time.
Tuesday’s team final began around the same time. NBC plans to air a replay on tape delay at 7 p.m. Tuesday on television.
Lee signed a national letter of intent with Auburn in December. She rose through the ranks in Minnesota coached by Jess Graba, the twin brother of Auburn gymnastics head coach Jeff Graba.