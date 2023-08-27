Refusing to flinch, resilient Suni Lee got back up on the horse on beam on Sunday at the U.S. Championship.

She left with a national medal.

After falling on beam on Friday during the first night of competition at the meet, Lee bounced back on Sunday with a hit routine, ultimately climbing back up into third place in the event and winning bronze for the event.

She fell on her triple series on Friday, hitting a setback in her ongoing return to elite competition, but Sunday she showed toughness by hitting that triple series and staying up with a balance check.

Auburn commit Katelyn Jong finished sixth in the all-around, just one place behind UCLA star and NCAA champion Jordan Chiles, giving fans a glimpse of what she’ll be capable of doing when she debuts in orange and blue in January 2025. Fellow Auburn commit Marissa Neal finished 19th.

Both Jong and Neal are committed to Auburn gymnastics, both as part of the 2024 signing class. They’re both rated as four-star prospects by College Gym News.

Jong finished fifth on bars and ninth on floor, knowing her all-around score could’ve been even higher if not for falls on beam both nights.

At the U.S. Championship, Jong and Neal competed with top contenders for spots on Team USA in international competition, and at the same time competed with many of the top stars in the NCAA. Florida All-American Leanne Wong finished third in the all-around.

Simone Biles won her eighth national championship, at what also serves as a scouting event for the Team USA selection committe — which is getting set to pass out invitations to the camp where it’ll find the team members for the World Gymnastics Championships starting Sept. 30 in Belgium.

Lee competed only on beam and vault, as she builds back to 100-percent after a kidney issue derailed her sophomore season at Auburn back in February. On vault, she only threw a low-difficulty Yurchenko full, as she slow-plays her return to top competition.

On beam, Lee’s finish with a medal even after a fall just shows why she stands among the best in the world. Both scores from Friday and Sunday count toward the competition standings. Lee, even with the fall, scored a 13.650 on Friday which was still good for fifth place at the end of the night. Sunday, she moved up to the podium with hit score, a 14.200.

In the all-around, Jong’s score of 106.150 trailed only Biles (118.450), Shilese Jones (114.550), Wong (111.100), Skye Blakely (110.750) and Chiles (107.750).

Beam’s gold went to Biles (29.300) with second going to Blakely (28.250) while Lee finished third with a 27.850.