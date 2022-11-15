Suni Lee commits to 2024 Olympics chase, announces 2023 will be her last college season at Auburn

Suni Lee is going for Olympic gold again.

The reigning all-around champion announced Tuesday that she will be pursuing a place in Paris at the 2024 Olympics, making the upcoming 2023 season her last season in NCAA gymnastics at Auburn.

Lee will compete for Auburn this season starting in January 2023 before departing for Olympic training which will run through the course of next winter.

“This special place will always be a part of me and my journey, and I will always be an Auburn Tiger,” Lee said in her video announcement. “War Eagle!”

Her announcement was met with Auburn fans cheering her on and excited to watch her bid at another Olympics run.

Lee’s impact on Auburn’s program has been legendary: She won an individual national championship on beam during her freshman season, helping lead the Tigers on a magic ride to the Final Four in the postseason. Lee, who won all-around gold for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics, came to Auburn amid unprecedented hype and still managed to exceed expectations. Lee and the Tigers torched the school record books in 2022, earning nine of the program’s 10 best team scores in one season alone. Auburn entered last season having recorded five perfect 10’s during the course of the program’s history, and Lee recorded five perfect 10’s herself in one season as a freshman.

And she’s not done yet. Lee and star fifth-year senior Derrian Gobourne return to Auburn for 2023 leading a more experienced Tigers team returning most of its routines from last season. Lee is scheduled to be part of Auburn’s preseason preview meet Dec. 16 in Neville Arena before opening the new season in January.

“Competing for Auburn University has always been a dream of mine, and a dream that rose in tandem with going to the Olympics,” Lee said. “I’ve learned so much about myself, true teamwork, and about community during my time here. With that being said, this will be my last season competing at Auburn University. My focus right now is to make it the most incredible season yet and to be the best teammate I can be, to strive for excellence and to reach our maximum potential.”

By announcing her intentions now, Team USA has her commitment for the Olympic cycle and the fans at Auburn won’t be blindsided. She departs much like a one-and-done basketball star or a football player leaving early for the NFL Draft — but does so with more to give to Auburn in her sophomore season.

It was in the summer of 2021 that Lee captured the sporting world’s attention, winning all-around gold at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo postponed to 2021 amid COVID-19. She won silver with Team USA in the team competition early on, before a storybook finish that saw her step up when all-around favorite Simone Biles went down with the twisties, playing the role of the underdog American hero winning gold with Biles out.

Lee then stunned many in the gymnastics world by honoring her commitment to compete for Auburn — serving as a trailblazer in the era of new name, image and likeness rules, which allowed her to maintain her NCAA eligibility.

Lee will be one of the favorites during the 2024 Olympic cycle to earn an invitation to the U.S. national team camps, make team trials, and ultimately compete again for a spot on Team USA at another Olympics then go for gold. She is not guaranteed a spot on Team USA and will be competing for it next cycle in the leadup to the Olympics.

“I have my sights set on Paris in 2024 and I know what I have to do to get there,” Lee said. “I’m looking forward to rolling up my sleeves and putting in the work. Gymnastics is my passion and something that I love so deeply because it pushes me to be the best version of myself every single day.”

Auburn, for its part, has supported Lee in all her endeavors and she has lifted Auburn in return. She was at the Auburn football game Saturday against Texas A&M, recognized on the field with her teammates and taking photos with football recruiting targets.

Lee’s huge impact on the Auburn program will be seen for years to come: Lee is the first of four five-stars in four straight classes who have either signed with Auburn or committed to sign. Fellow U.S. national team member Olivia Greaves signed with Auburn last period. U.S. national team member Katelyn Jong and worlds camp competitor Marissa Neal are both committed to join Auburn as part of the 2024 signing class.

Lee’s beam title at the NCAA Championships marked Auburn’s second-ever individual national championship, and first ever outright.