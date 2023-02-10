Suni Lee and Derrian Gobourne delivered again.

In an electrifying finish, both Auburn gymnastics stars earned near-perfect scores on floor to help push the fifth-ranked Tigers to a season-high score—and a win over No. 9 LSU that thrilled the sold-out crowd in Neville Arena.

Auburn scored a season-best 197.750, topping LSU’s 197.500.

Lee and Gobourne both scored matching 9.975’s on floor. For both routines, each gymnast got one 10 from one judge while picking up a half-tenth deduction from the other. Lee’s 9.975 was the first for her college career on floor, and it was Gobourne’s big score on floor that pushed Auburn from 197.625 up to a 197.750 — also pushing Auburn past its previous season-high score of a 197.700 last week at Alabama.

The orange-and-blue Tigers battled back after scoring lower than average on beam and a middle-of-the-road score on vault, hitting season highs on both bars and floor.

Lee scored a perfect 10 on bars. Neville Arena’s eruption afterward helped make it an even better moment to remember: The Jungle was deafening when the judges’ scores spun around as perfect 10’s, as Lee jumped in celebration and the crowd roared sending the sound out across campus and over the tents on the concourse filled with students waiting for the men’s basketball game Saturday.

Olivia Hollingsworth debuted a Yurchenko 1.5 on vault and scored a 9.875.