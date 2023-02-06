Suni Lee has jumped into the top spot nationally in the all-around rankings, and the Auburn gymnastics team has climbed back into the top five in the national team rankings, all after a strong performance last Friday on the road in Tuscaloosa.

Lee scored a 39.825 in the all-around last Friday, which helped move her all-around average past Florida star Trinity Thomas over the weekend, who held the top spot previously. Thomas won the individual all-around at the NCAA Championships last season with Lee winning silver in second place.

Auburn as a team moved back up to No. 5 in the team rankings after scoring a season-high 197.700 in Coleman Coliseum. Auburn is averaging a 197.385 on the season. Auburn was ranked No. 6 in scoring last week. In the college gymnastics world, scoring averages are widely accepted as the current national rankings, rather than a human poll. National averages were updated Monday on RoadToNationals.com.

Auburn has the second-best ranking in the SEC, behind only No. 3 Florida.

The SEC’s third-highest ranking team, LSU, comes to Auburn on Friday for a highly charged meet in Neville Arena. LSU is No. 9 in the national rankings with Kentucky following at No. 10 and Alabama following at No. 11.

Auburn’s Derrian Gobourne is also in the top 10 on floor, averaging a 9.940 in the event this season.

Lee is tied for third in the national rankings on bars and tied for fourth on the national rankings on beam.

In the individual all-around, Lee is now averaging a 39.713 while Thomas is averaging a 39.692. Thomas’ Florida teammate Leanne Wong is tied with Lee’s former Team USA teammate Jade Carey of Oregon State for third place.

Oklahoma is No. 1, Michigan is No. 2 and Utah is No. 4. Auburn’s big performance Friday pushed the Tigers ahead of No. 6 UCLA in scoring average. Auburn’s 197.700 is the best road score posted in Tuscaloosa since Oklahoma scored better on Jan. 17, 2020.

PHOTOS: Auburn gymnastics at Alabama