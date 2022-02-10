Suni Lee, Olympian teammates kick off NIL era with weekend of perfect 10s

Suni Lee wasn’t the only phenomenal freshman to join the 10 club this past weekend.
Auburn’s superstar newcomer, the Olympic all-around champion, dazzled on bars last Saturday during the team’s meet at LSU, recording the first perfect score of her college career — and leading the Tigers through a historic meet in Baton Rouge.
At the same time, all across the country, some of Lee’s old teammates were making some history of their own.
Lee and three of her Team USA teammates all picked up the first perfect scores of their new college careers over the weekend, all hitting that first milestone within 24 hours of each other at schools across the country.
Maybe it was coincidence. Maybe it was some magic Team USA connection.
No matter what, it was a statement: The new era of college gymnastics is here.
“It’s been phenomenal for our sport,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said this week, stepping back to survey the landscape as his Tigers prepared for their next meet Friday at home against Missouri.
Jordan Chiles at UCLA hit a 10 on floor last Friday night in the same meet where Grace McCallum at Utah hit a 10 on bars. After Lee’s 10 Saturday afternoon, Jade Carey at Oregon State hit a 10 on bars later Saturday night.
Like Lee, all those others are able to take advantage of new name, image and likeness (NIL) rules in the NCAA, which allow them to use their superstar status as Olympians while still maintaining their college eligibility.
“Without NIL, we don’t have many of these girls coming back, and now we have basically everybody from the Olympic team and World (Championship) teams coming to college,” Graba said. “It’s a huge deal for NCAA gymnastics, and they should be successful.”
Lee, Chiles, McCallum and Carey all won silver for Team USA in the team competition at the Olympics last summer. Lee won gold in the all-around and bronze on bars in the individual event final. Carey also won gold in the floor event final.
Now, all four have put up a rare 10 in college and Lee and Carey stand tied with the top average all-around score for individuals in the entire country.
Before, it would’ve been impossible for so many Team USA athletes to join NCAA gymnastics. Current Arkansas coach Jordyn Wieber had just turned 17 when she won gold with the Team USA squad at the 2012 Olympics, but then after appearing on the Corn Flakes box and taking part in endorsements like that one, she lost her NCAA eligibility. When she went to school at UCLA, she had to be a team manager instead of a team member, unable to compete.
Now, the NIL era opens the door for the best of the best to join college gymnastics.
“They’re the most talented athletes in the world, so they should be competing at a high level,” Graba said. “I’m not surprised. I do think it’s also not surprising that it took them a couple weeks to figure out how the system works. It’s a different game than they’re used to playing. So they’re figuring it out and I think the coaches are working with them and trying to figure out what’s the best options for what to compete and when.”
Yes: These athletes might as well be 10-star recruits, but no one athlete is going to completely change the game. At the Elite level and in the Olympics, gymnasts are rewarded for trying more difficult skills. In college, there’s a cap — right there at 10. For example, on vault, a Yurchenko 1.5 has a 10.0 start value in the NCAA so there’s often no reason to attempt the more difficult Yurchenko double. As Graba puts it: “The difference with NCAA gymnastics is that the rules are built so that other people can be successful with them and it really brings out the competitive nature.”
In that way, the skills the Olympians are doing are easier in their college routines — but in some ways, the grind is more difficult. In the buildup to the Olympics, they qualified then waited months for U.S. team trials, then waited another month for the Olympic Games. Now, they’re competing in back-to-back weeks, which is a schedule change they’re all adapting to.
“I think it’s the constant competition, the up-and-downs, the ebb and flow of an NCAA season, competing so many times,” Graba said. “I think the number of hits on the body — especially since all of them had just went through some really big meets over the summer and the fall. I feel like some of that is hitting them. But then it’s also just normal freshman stuff — balancing a full class load, and a personal life, and not having family members there to wake you in the morning, all that type of stuff — just a lot of growth, at the same time as competition, is very difficult.”
They’re changing to the game. At the same time, they’re changing the game.
No. 7 Auburn returns home to face No. 9 Missouri on Friday at 8 p.m. in Auburn Arena. The meet will be televised on SEC Network.