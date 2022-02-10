Suni Lee, Olympian teammates kick off NIL era with weekend of perfect 10s

Now, the NIL era opens the door for the best of the best to join college gymnastics.

“They’re the most talented athletes in the world, so they should be competing at a high level,” Graba said. “I’m not surprised. I do think it’s also not surprising that it took them a couple weeks to figure out how the system works. It’s a different game than they’re used to playing. So they’re figuring it out and I think the coaches are working with them and trying to figure out what’s the best options for what to compete and when.”

Yes: These athletes might as well be 10-star recruits, but no one athlete is going to completely change the game. At the Elite level and in the Olympics, gymnasts are rewarded for trying more difficult skills. In college, there’s a cap — right there at 10. For example, on vault, a Yurchenko 1.5 has a 10.0 start value in the NCAA so there’s often no reason to attempt the more difficult Yurchenko double. As Graba puts it: “The difference with NCAA gymnastics is that the rules are built so that other people can be successful with them and it really brings out the competitive nature.”