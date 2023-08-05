Suni Lee is back in action and all smiles on the competition floor again — and the former Auburn great is headed to the U.S. Championship later this month after a successful return to competition Saturday at the U.S. Classic in Chicago.

The Classic served as the final opportunity for gymnasts, including Lee, to punch their ticket to the Championship. Lee competed Saturday for the first time since a kidney issue derailed her second and final college season at Auburn in February.

In her comeback after five months away, Lee shined, logging the second-best score on beam at the event, behind only her legendary peer Simone Biles.

“I did so much better than I thought I would,” Lee said smiling in an interview on the CBNC telecast of the event. “I feel like it’s definitely going to help going into Championships. I’m a lot more prepared than I thought I was.

“It’s really exciting. I’m super happy to be back.”

Lee scored a 14.500 on beam in the first rotation, with a 6.200 difficulty score and a 8.300 execution score.

Lee was seen smiling hugging her coach Jess Graba coming off the apparatus on the event’s stream on Peacock, and holding back some tears after a successful return to competition.

Next for her is the U.S. Championship in San Jose, Calif., Aug. 24-27, which will serve as another runway event in the lead-up to the Paris Olympics in 2024.

“I think it went really well, better than I thought it was going to go,” Lee said. “I did get a little bit emotional after my beam routine, because this is the first time in two years that I’ve done an elite competition and also, a couple of months ago, I didn’t even think I was going to be able to do gymnastics again. So just to come out here and be on the big stage again was amazing.”

Lee had the opportunity to qualify for the Championship by scoring a 26.400 over two events. After scoring her strong 14.500 on beam, Lee played it safe on vault and threw a simple Yurchenko full with a low difficulty score of 4.200 — but her execution score was a strong 9.300, giving her a 13.500 on the event and more than enough to top that qualifying mark over two events. Lee then scratched out of bars.

The return of both Lee and Biles were highlights at the Classic in Chicago. Auburn commits Katelyn Jong and Marissa Neal also competed in the event, putting three sets of orange-and-blue fingerprints on one of the biggest gymnastics events of the year.