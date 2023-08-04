Suni Lee is back in action.

Back at the elite level, and back on the competition floor for the first time since February, Lee went through podium training at the U.S. Classic on Friday in Illinois — and she told reporters she felt right at home again under the lights.

Part of the reason, she said, was her experience at Auburn, competing in the SEC week in and week out in the bridge between Olympic seasons.

Lee competes Saturday in the U.S. Classic, taking her first steps in her run at the Olympics in 2024.

“(College) definitely helped my consistency and a lot of the mental side, because I feel like today I was coming in and I was really nervous, but when I got back up on the podium, it felt like home,” Lee said, via Inside Gymnastics magazine. “I was just there, ready to go. I wasn’t too worked up. I was pretty calm. And I feel like college helped with that, because you’re competing every single week doing the same elements.”

Auburn gymnastics commits Katelyn Jong and Marissa Neal are also set to compete in the U.S. Classic on Saturday in the greater Chicago area. All are competing with the senior-level women, with the day session starting at 1 p.m. and the night session starting at 7 p.m. Both sessions will be aired through CNBC and Peacock.

The weekend marks Lee’s first return to competition since a kidney issue derailed the finish of her second and final season at Auburn. She last competed in a win at Georgia on Feb. 24 before the issue ended her season early. Lee, the all-around gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, looks to earn a spot on Team USA again in 2024 for the Paris Olympics.

The U.S. Classic is the last qualifying event for the U.S. Championships set later that month in California.

Team USA’s five-athlete roster for the 2024 Olympics will be determined at team trials in June 2024, just before the Olympics, but the U.S. Classic and U.S. Championships serve as runway events in the lead-up to trials.

Lee said she isn’t competing full difficulty yet, and she’s only competing on bars, beam and vault, and that while she hopes to qualify for the U.S. Championships, she isn’t putting pressure on herself.

“I wasn’t going to put too much pressure on myself,” she said. “All I really want to do is just get back out there. I’m not focused on winning or placing on anything. I just want to put myself back out on the podium and compete.”

Lee said her return to world-class shape has been stop and go. She said when she’s having a good day in the gym, she tries to take full advantage of it and do as much as she can, and that when she’s having a tougher time, she works on basics, turns and dance elements. Her expectation and hope, though, is to return to 100-percent in time for the 2024 Olympics.

“I feel like there’s just a lot more in me,” Lee said. “Before the diagnosis and all of that stuff, I was doing really good. I was coming up with new combinations, new skills. It would’ve been really cool. But that’s definitely what’s inspired me, because I really know that I can do it, so if I just get myself back to that pace, then I’ll be right on for Olympics hopefully.”

Saturday also marks Lee’s first return to elite, which has an entirely different scoring system from the NCAA. She’ll be back competing as an individual rather than being part of a team, and the elite format encourages high-difficulty skills while the college format puts a lid on routines. In college, Lee was capable of throwing many skills more difficult than those the college judges deem 10-worthy when performed flawlessly, making it pointless at times for her to throw her best stuff.

In Olympic scoring, routines are given points for efficiency and for difficulty of what’s attempted, meaning Lee’s returning to an entirely different game in the elite world — making her return to the U.S. Classic a valuable experience.

Team trials are scheduled for Lee’s hometown of Minneapolis on June 27-30, 2024.