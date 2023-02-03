TUSCALOOSA — Suni Lee scored two 10’s in an epic rivalry performance, but homestanding Alabama had enough answers in the final two rotations to top Auburn on Friday in a high-scorer.

No. 11 Alabama scored a 197.850 while No. 6 Auburn scored a 197.700, still seeking its first-ever win in Tuscaloosa.

Lee scored perfect 10’s on both bars and beam. Every Auburn legend needs their moment against Alabama, and Lee now has hers. Her 10 on bars in the first rotation helped pushed Auburn to a big lead upwards of two-tenths by the halfway point.

But Alabama was undeniable down the stretch: On beam and on floor, Alabama seemingly delivered just what the judges were looking for, getting three scores from the judges at 9.900 or above on beam and a whopping five such scores on floor.

Sold-out Coleman Coliseum erupted when the Tide completed the comeback. Auburn huddled in its corner of the floor, still skating away with a 197.700 road score which could prove pivotal in postseason seeding.

Lee won the individual all-around with a 39.825.

“I think we did really good today,” Lee said. “We kept it together pretty solid. We gave away a few things and they were kind of unnecessary — but that’s just what happens when there’s pressure, and I think it’s really good pressure.”

The 197.700 score away from home will prove useful when Auburn’s postseason seeding is determined by its National Qualifying Score at season’s end. Each team’s NQS is determined by taking its top six scores in a season, dropping the high and averaging the rest — but three of those scores must come away from home.

Friday’s score marked a season-high score for both Auburn and Alabama.

“I just thought they did a really good job,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said of his team. “First off, awesome environment. Coleman Coliseum, it’s back. This is what I remember of the rivalry. This is the craziness that it creates.

“I told the girls I’m really proud of them,” he added. “We’re proving to ourselves — I think you’ve got to be a 198 team to win this national championship and we didn’t sleep in our own beds tonight, this isn’t our home crowd, this isn’t our equipment, and we went 197.7 with some mistakes. So I think just clean some things up and just keep going.”