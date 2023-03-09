Auburn gymnastics star Suni Lee will be sidelined for the team’s final home meet against Penn State, Auburn head coach Jeff Graba announced Thursday night.

It’s the second meet in a row Lee will miss due to a non-injury issue.

“Suni is going through a non-gymnastics health issue that has impaired her ability to train,” Graba said in a statement. “We do not want to put our athletes in any position that could risk their overall health and well-being.

“With that said, we’ve decided that it is in Suni’s best interest to take Friday’s meet off. We’re still excited to honor Suni tomorrow for Senior Night in Neville Arena and celebrate all that she and the 2023 class has accomplished!"

Lee, a sophomore, is among the eight gymnasts Auburn is honoring on Senior Night as Lee announced prior to the start of the season that the 2023 season will be her last at Auburn before she turns to preparing for a run at the 2024 Olympics.