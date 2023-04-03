Olympic champion and Auburn gymnastics star Suni Lee revealed in a social media post Monday that her health issue involves her kidneys, but that she is still planning a run at the Olympics in 2024.

Lee in the statement called her experience with Auburn gymnastics the best two years of her life and said that while she regretted that her college career ended early due to her health issue, she is still eyeing a comeback to the gym and another run at the Olympics.

“I will not stop pursuing my dreams for a bid to Paris in 2024,” she said in part. “In fact, this experience has sharpened my vision for the future.”

Lee announced prior to the 2023 gymnastics season that her sophomore season would be her last in college as she eyes a spot on Team USA in 2024. She missed Auburn’s last four meets of the season with that non-gymnastics health issue, and Auburn struggled down the stretch ending its season in the NCAA regional semifinals.

Auburn and Lee last season made the NCAA’s Final Four and Lee won the NCAA individual national championship on beam.

“I am so proud of my team and the way they showed determination and resilience this season,” Lee began her statement. “Auburn, thank you for the best two years of my life and for giving me the opportunity to make history alongside this amazing group. I am forever grateful for this community.

“I have been dealing with a non-gymnastics health issue related to my kidneys,” her statement continued. “For my safety, the medical team did not clear me to train and compete over the last few weeks. I am blessed and thankful to be working with the best specialized medical team to treat and manage my diagnosis. My focus at this time is my health and recovery. It’s been challenging to end my Auburn career early, but I am thankful for all of the love and support.”

After affirming she will not stop pursuing Paris in 2024, she closed her statement by saying: “I appreciate all the love and support, and I want to especially thank my doctors, coaches and the Auburn medical staff for their care during this time.”

She closed her statement with: “War Eagle forever.”

Lee’s teammate Derrian Gobourne competes at the national finals as an individual qualifier on floor April 13 in Fort Worth, Texas.