Suni Lee to make Auburn Arena debut Jan. 21; Auburn gymnastics releases full schedule

Gold medalist freshman Suni Lee joins returning stars Derrian Gobourne and Drew Watson when Auburn gymnastics opens its 2021 season Jan. 7.
The Auburn gymnastics team released its full 2021 schedule on Friday.
The schedule features five home meets at Auburn Arena including the rocking rivalry meet with Alabama, plus road trips to North Carolina and defending national champion Michigan.
Four of the eight teams from last year’s national final meet are on Auburn’s schedule.
Auburn opens the season on the road Jan. 7 at North Carolina then closes its regular season on March 11 at Michigan.
“This is such an exciting and challenging schedule,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said in a release from the university. “In addition to the rigors of the Southeastern Conference, we’re closing out the regular season on the road at the defending national champion.
“We’re going to face big tests all season and that should make us stronger and better prepared for the postseason.”
The rivalry meet with Alabama is Jan. 28 in Auburn Arena.
Auburn will also be participating in an expanded Elevate the Stage quad meet on March 6 in Huntsville, featuring national contenders Alabama and Georgia plus an Arkansas team coached by another Olympic gold medalist in Jordyn Wieber.
Lee joins Auburn after winning gold in the Olympic all-around in Tokyo this summer. She joins a balanced Auburn roster returning all but one gymnast from last season, including Gobourne, the NCAA national champion on vault in 2019, and Watson, a perennial All-SEC performer.
Auburn travels to Arkansas on Jan. 14 after North Carolina, then opens its home schedule on Jan. 21 against Iowa State in Auburn Arena. The epic Alabama meet follows on Jan. 28, then Auburn follows that up with a road trip at another powerhouse in LSU.
Auburn then hosts Missouri, travels at Georgia then hosts Kentucky in consecutive meets, before hosting Florida on March 4 before Elevate the Stage.
The SEC Championship meet is set for March 19 in Birmingham.
First rotation times and broadcast information will be released at a later date. The SEC Network has aired conference gymnastics meets live as part of its Friday Night Heights block.
Season tickets for Auburn gymnastics are on sale now, with single-meet tickets going on sale on Dec. 1.