Suni Lee to make Auburn Arena debut Jan. 21; Auburn gymnastics releases full schedule

Gold medalist freshman Suni Lee joins returning stars Derrian Gobourne and Drew Watson when Auburn gymnastics opens its 2021 season Jan. 7.

The Auburn gymnastics team released its full 2021 schedule on Friday.

The schedule features five home meets at Auburn Arena including the rocking rivalry meet with Alabama, plus road trips to North Carolina and defending national champion Michigan.

Four of the eight teams from last year’s national final meet are on Auburn’s schedule.

Auburn opens the season on the road Jan. 7 at North Carolina then closes its regular season on March 11 at Michigan.

“This is such an exciting and challenging schedule,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said in a release from the university. “In addition to the rigors of the Southeastern Conference, we’re closing out the regular season on the road at the defending national champion.

“We’re going to face big tests all season and that should make us stronger and better prepared for the postseason.”

The rivalry meet with Alabama is Jan. 28 in Auburn Arena.