For the third time in five weeks, sophomore Sunisa Lee was awarded the Southeastern Conference’s Gymnast of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday.

The St. Paul, Minnesota native tied her career high in the all-around last Friday on the road at Alabama, scoring a 39.825 to win the title. Lee helped the Tigers score a season-best 197.700 against the Crimson Tide and that score was the first 197+ score in Tuscaloosa in program history.

In addition, her all-around score pushed her into first nationally with a 39.713 average.

Highlighting her night was her two 10.0s, coming on bars and beam. It was the first time in Lee’s career that she earned two perfect scores in a meet and the first time any Tiger has accomplished that feat.

Lee kicked off competition with her first 10.0 on bars this season, winning the event and helping the Tigers tie their season best on bars with a 49.400.

She capped the meet with another perfect score, earning a 10.0 on beam. It was her second 10.0 in the event this season, securing a share of the event title. In addition, her score pushed the squad to a 49.500 overall on beam to set a season high.

Lee never scored below a 9.9 on the night, earning a 9.9 on vault and a 9.925 on floor.

The No. 5 Tigers host No. 9 LSU on Friday, February 10 at 7:30 p.m. CT. The meet will be held in Neville Arena and televised on SEC Network.