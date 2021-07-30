Suni’s still Suni: After winning gold, Auburn gymnastics signee just wanted a pizza

Then another whirlwind awaits her when she gets out of the Olympics bubble in Tokyo. She could be pulled across the country for talk show appearances and commercial shoots.

Even then, don’t expect her to stop behind herself. She has celebrated her gold like the girl she was going in, posting dances to TikTok and liking memes on Twitter. And, yes, like a lot of kids her age, she wants to go to college.

Her support system has been preparing for it. Lee rose through the ranks in gymnastics in Minnesota coached by Jess Graba, the twin brother of Auburn head coach Jeff Graba. Jeff Graba said in Tokyo Jess Graba had already been working with Lee on the time she spends on her phone as they locked in to go for gold. Next, the plan is to eventually get her to Auburn where the Graba twins can keep her on the path that’s worked.

“We’re preparing for anything. We were prepared for her to medal,” Jeff Graba said Thursday on a Zoom call. “We knew that her world, at least this fall, was going to be crazy.

“Our staff, her, and my brother and my sister-in-law, we had some really good conversations about options moving forward.”