Suni’s still Suni: After winning gold, Auburn gymnastics signee just wanted a pizza

Sunisa Lee just wanted a pizza.
As her world changed around her, Suni was still Suni.
“I don’t even know,” she said when asked by NBC how she was going to celebrate in the moments after she won Olympic gold in the all-around Thursday. “I’m going to go eat a pizza. That’s all I’ve been craving this whole time,” she laughed.
Later on when Lee posted a selfie with her medal in her hotel room, she had her slices in the background.
It’s surely been a whirlwind for the Auburn gymnastics signee after becoming an Olympic champion Thursday on the world’s stage. Her Instagram account has rocketed its way to more than 1 million followers. Her home state proclaimed July 29, 2021, Sunisa Lee Day in Minnesota.
And Friday morning, toilet paper hung from the trees at Toomer’s Corner after the Auburn gymnasts went to celebrate their new teammate.
But she’s still herself, and her work isn’t finished in Tokyo.
Next, Lee turns her attention to the bars event final Aug. 1.
She could still earn two more medals in the individual event finals, starting there in the bars final, scheduled for the afternoon in Tokyo and 3 a.m. Sunday morning on Central Time. After that, she has one more event final on beam, set for Monday, Aug. 2, around the same time at 3 a.m. Central stateside.
Then another whirlwind awaits her when she gets out of the Olympics bubble in Tokyo. She could be pulled across the country for talk show appearances and commercial shoots.
Even then, don’t expect her to stop behind herself. She has celebrated her gold like the girl she was going in, posting dances to TikTok and liking memes on Twitter. And, yes, like a lot of kids her age, she wants to go to college.
Her support system has been preparing for it. Lee rose through the ranks in gymnastics in Minnesota coached by Jess Graba, the twin brother of Auburn head coach Jeff Graba. Jeff Graba said in Tokyo Jess Graba had already been working with Lee on the time she spends on her phone as they locked in to go for gold. Next, the plan is to eventually get her to Auburn where the Graba twins can keep her on the path that’s worked.
“We’re preparing for anything. We were prepared for her to medal,” Jeff Graba said Thursday on a Zoom call. “We knew that her world, at least this fall, was going to be crazy.
“Our staff, her, and my brother and my sister-in-law, we had some really good conversations about options moving forward.”
So far, Lee has shined in the spotlight. When Team USA went through its most dire moments with ace Simone Biles unable to perform at her best, Lee stepped up. She bounced back from silver in the team final and put together a performance of a lifetime to win gold in the all-around.
“It’s a big deal that she is capable of carrying that load,” Jeff Graba said.
But it’s not new.
“She’s had a real tough three or four years,” he said. “She’s been through a lot, and she always seems to rise to the occasion and persevere. It’s starting to be who we expect from her.
“It’s the girl that I know, and I’m just glad the world is seeing who we got to know.”