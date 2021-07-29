SUNI WINS GOLD: Auburn’s Sunisa Lee wins individual all-around with lifetime performance

Sunisa Lee did it.

Unshakable, she has etched her name in Olympics history.

She is forever an Olympic champion.

The Auburn gymnastics signee won gold in the individual all-around final on Thursday, going big on the grand stage and winning United States gymnastics the top prize.

The all-around at the Olympics is the greatest individual prize in gymnastics.

Lee came up clutch after Team USA ace Simone Biles scratched from the individual all-around. With Biles out, America’s chances to medal in all-around suddenly dwindled — until Lee brought it back.

She scored a stellar 13.700 on the floor in the final moments.

It’s Lee’s second medal at the Olympics. She won silver with Team USA on Tuesday in the team final. She still has an opportunity to win more medals: She enters the event finals for bars and beam later in the week. She will be a top contender for gold in the bars final.

Lee started the night in a pressure-packed situation as the first to go on vault on the first rotation. She clutched it scoring a 14.600 to keep in contention early.