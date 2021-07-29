Sunisa Lee is enrolled at Auburn University for the fall

Sunisa Lee’s next stop after the Olympics is Auburn University.

The Auburn gymnastics signee won all-around gold on Thursday in Tokyo, shining in the spotlight on the world’s stage.

Her next step after Team USA is joining the Auburn Tigers.

Auburn gymnastics head coach Jeff Graba confirmed Thursday that Lee is enrolled at Auburn University for the fall.

Lee appears in the university’s public online student finder.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lee is an 18-year-old native of St. Paul, Minn. She rose through the ranks in gymnastics in Minnesota coached by Jess Graba, the twin brother of the Auburn gymnastics head coach.

She signed her national letter of intent with Auburn last December.

She affirmed to the media before going to the Olympics that going to compete in college is what she wanted to do after. She has shouted out Auburn’s team on social media from Tokyo as they cheered her on stateside.

If any Auburn fan was left wondering if Lee’s arrival would be too good to be true, Jeff Graba reaffirmed Thursday that the plan is still full go.