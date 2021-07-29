Sunisa Lee is enrolled at Auburn University for the fall

Sunisa Lee’s next stop after the Olympics is Auburn University.
The Auburn gymnastics signee won all-around gold on Thursday in Tokyo, shining in the spotlight on the world’s stage.
Her next step after Team USA is joining the Auburn Tigers.
Auburn gymnastics head coach Jeff Graba confirmed Thursday that Lee is enrolled at Auburn University for the fall.
Lee appears in the university’s public online student finder.
Lee is an 18-year-old native of St. Paul, Minn. She rose through the ranks in gymnastics in Minnesota coached by Jess Graba, the twin brother of the Auburn gymnastics head coach.
She signed her national letter of intent with Auburn last December.
She affirmed to the media before going to the Olympics that going to compete in college is what she wanted to do after. She has shouted out Auburn’s team on social media from Tokyo as they cheered her on stateside.
If any Auburn fan was left wondering if Lee’s arrival would be too good to be true, Jeff Graba reaffirmed Thursday that the plan is still full go.
New name, image and likeness rules put into place July 1 for the NCAA helps make her move to college gymnastics possible. Under new rules, she can accept endorsements as one of the most recognizable faces in the sport and still maintain her NCAA eligibility.
Her club coach and college coach keeping good communication helps, too. Jeff Graba said earlier the Graba twins plan to do whatever’s best for Lee during her time at Auburn, and plan her training around her goals. For example, if she plans to try to win the World Championships at the elite level in 2021, she can train in Auburn while still being a Tiger to make that happen. If she doesn’t aim for Worlds, she can compete for the NCAA national championship.
Depending on how things go, Lee could train toward a return to the Olympics in 2024 as a then-junior Auburn Tiger.