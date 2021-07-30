Sunisa Lee on joining Auburn: ‘I’m so excited!’

Sunisa Lee told a national gymnastics magazine Friday that she’s excited to be an Auburn Tiger.

The Auburn signee and Olympic champion told Inside Gymnastics in a new interview that she doesn’t want to miss the college experience.

Lee won all-around gold at the Olympics on Thursday.

She remains firmly committed to her plan to compete in Auburn Arena. She is enrolled at Auburn University.

“I don’t want to miss that college experience,” Lee said to Inside Gymnastics. “I’m looking forward to that so much! I’m so excited!”

While a smattering of Auburn fans have wondered whether Lee’s commitment to Auburn is too good to be true, she remains on track to suit up for the Tigers. Her commitment has never wavered. She rose through the ranks in Minnesota coached by Jess Graba, the twin brother of Auburn gymnastics coach Jeff Graba.