Sunisa Lee on joining Auburn: ‘I’m so excited!’
AU Gymnastics

Sunisa Lee on joining Auburn: ‘I’m so excited!’

  • Updated
APTOPIX Tokyo Olympics Artistic Gymnastics

Sunisa Lee, of the United States, finishes on the uneven bars during the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

 Ashley Landis

Sunisa Lee told a national gymnastics magazine Friday that she’s excited to be an Auburn Tiger.

The Auburn signee and Olympic champion told Inside Gymnastics in a new interview that she doesn’t want to miss the college experience.

Lee won all-around gold at the Olympics on Thursday.

She remains firmly committed to her plan to compete in Auburn Arena. She is enrolled at Auburn University.

“I don’t want to miss that college experience,” Lee said to Inside Gymnastics. “I’m looking forward to that so much! I’m so excited!”

While a smattering of Auburn fans have wondered whether Lee’s commitment to Auburn is too good to be true, she remains on track to suit up for the Tigers. Her commitment has never wavered. She rose through the ranks in Minnesota coached by Jess Graba, the twin brother of Auburn gymnastics coach Jeff Graba.

New name, image and likeness rules approved by the NCAA on July 1 make her college gymnastics career possible. She can still accept endorsements and retain her NCAA eligibility. Jeff Graba said Auburn University compliance has already been working with Lee on getting her college career started.

Her Instagram account rocketed past 1 million followers after she won gold in the all-around. She has since updated her account bio on two lines to read “Olympic Gold Medalist,” then “Auburn gymnastics ’25,” tagging the team account.

