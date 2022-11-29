Super 7 schedule: Auburn High football boys and flag football girls play for state titles in Jordan-Hare Stadium

Dreams come true Wednesday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The Auburn High football team and the school’s girls flag football team both play for state championships Wednesday at the Super 7.

This season’s state championships series happens to be rotating to Jordan-Hare, meaning both Tigers teams will be playing for the ultimate prize in their own backyard.

It’s an Auburn High doubleheader: The Auburn High girls flag football team plays Oxford at 2 p.m. Wednesday for the second-ever AHSAA girls flag state title awarded. Then, the Auburn High football team plays Thompson in the Class 7A state championship game starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The state championship games for all classifications are being played this week in Jordan-Hare. Wednesday’s games kick off the action with the flag game and the Class 7A game. On Thursday, state champions will be determined for Class 1A, Class 3A, and Class 5A. On Friday, the state title games will be played for Class 2A, Class 4A and Class 6A.

“It’ll be a great day in Auburn,” city mayor Ron Anders said on Nov. 18, when the AHS boys punched their ticket to the state game by beating rival Central-Phenix City in the state semifinals.

Auburn High is 12-1 and riding high into the showdown with perennial power Thompson.

Meanwhile, the girls charge into their title game after beating Hoover in the semifinals of their bracket.

The AHSAA is in its second year of offering girls flag football as a varsity sport, and the Tigers have thrived under coach Allison Link.

“It’s really great to be from Auburn, and it’s going to be great to watch our young people, who do such outstanding things to make us proud on a daily basis, be able to compete inside Jordan-Hare Stadium for a state championship,” Anders said. “We should all be very proud.”

The complete schedule for the AHSAA Super 7 series is as follows:

Girls flag football 2 p.m. Wednesday: Auburn High vs. Oxford

Class 7A 7 p.m. Wednesday: Auburn High vs. Thompson

Class 3A 11 a.m. Thursday: Piedmont vs. Saint James

Class 1A 3 p.m. Thursday: Pickens County vs. Leroy

Class 5A 7 p.m. Thursday: Ramsay vs. Charles Henderson

Class 4A 11 a.m. Friday: Cherokee County vs. Andalusia

Class 2A 3 p.m. Friday: Fyffe vs. B.B. Comer

Class 6A 7 p.m. Friday: Mountain Brook vs. Saraland