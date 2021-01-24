Super Bowl bound: Davis, Dean represent Auburn in title game

Auburn’s in the Super Bowl.
Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean punched their tickets to the big game Sunday when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers topped the Green Bay Packers 31-26 in the NFC Championship Game.
Davis and Dean are former Auburn teammates who are now teammates at cornerback for the Buccaneers.
On Sunday, Davis recorded seven tackles and Dean recorded two tackles and a pass breakup against star Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
With Raymond-James Stadium being the site of this year’s Super Bowl, Tampa Bay will be the first team to ever host the Super Bowl on Feb. 7.
After standout careers at Auburn, Davis was drafted by the Buccaneers in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft, before Dean was drafted by the Buccaneers in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Davis has pulled down four interceptions for Tampa Bay this season and Dean has pulled down another one.
Fellow former Tiger John Franklin III is also a part of the Buccaneers organization, placed on injured reserve in August.
Former Auburn defensive lineman Montravius Adams is with the Packers club, placed on injured reserve in November.
In the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, former Auburn receiver Duke Williams suited up for the Buffalo Bills. Former Auburn offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho signed with the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad earlier this month. Counting injured reserve and practice squads, Auburn had a presence as part of all four organizations participating in the NFC and AFC championshop games on Sunday.