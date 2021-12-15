‘Super excited’: Auburn coaches review each of team’s 16 new signees

» Fast facts: Physical defender who projects as a collegiate safety … 189 career tackles, 8 interceptions for Coach Andy Dyer and the Archer High Tigers … all-Region 7-A and second team all-Gwinnett County as a junior … brother Colby is a defensive end for the Tigers … ESPN and PrepStar rate him among the top 50 prospects in Georgia … Rivals ranks him No. 49 among national recruits at his position

Robert Woodyard Jr.

» Inside linebackers coach Jeff Schmedding: “Excited to talk about Robert Woodyard, another local kid here in the state. When I first started recruiting him, the first thing that jumped out was his love for the game of football. That’s something that we’re looking for, a kid that truly lives and breathes the sport. He is a physical presence when you watch him play and that’s what you can expect going forward. This is a young man who has played the game in the box. Who has been one of the highly-recruited players in this state for a long time. He understands the game and what he brings to it, and that is a physical presence in the middle of the Auburn defense for years to come.”