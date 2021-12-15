‘Super excited’: Auburn coaches review each of team’s 16 new signees

Auburn got better Wednesday.
As pens went to paper across the country on the opening day of the early signing period, 16 letters of intent rolled into the Auburn athletics complex, each one marking another little win for Auburn football as the Tigers try to build to big wins on the field next season.
Auburn closed strong on early signing day with seven players previously not committed to Auburn jumping on board within the last week and inking with the program Wednesday. The late surge in additions pushed Auburn up the national team rankings by the recruiting trackers at Rivals and 247Sports.
Here are all 16 players who signed with Auburn football on Wednesday, with quotes from coaches in the program plus Auburn’s fast facts:
Damari Alston
RB, 5-10, 205, Woodward Academy, Atlanta, Ga.
» Star rating by Rivals/247: 3/3
» Running backs coach Carnell Williams: “I’m super excited for this young man to be joining the Auburn family. He’s a guy who’s humble, a guy who works hard and a guy that’s going to fit into out culture. Now, what he brings on the football field, I’m telling you he’s a downhill runner, a one-cut guy. A guy with great vision, great balance. I just love the way this guy breaks tackles and bounces off people. So the Auburn people, we’re getting a really good back in Damari Alston.”
» Fast facts: Record-setting all-purpose running back who holds the Woodward Academy career rushing yards (4,195) and rushing touchdowns (62) record … team captain for Coach John Hunt and the War Eagles to the Class 5A Region 3 title … Rivals ranks him No. 3 nationally at his position … top 50 recruit in the state of Georgia by 24/7 and ESPN … PrepStar All-America … also a track and field letterman
Austin Ausberry
DB, 6-1, 199, University Laboratory School, Baton Rouge, La.
» Star rating by Rivals/247: 4/4
» Defensive backs coach Zac Etheridge: “Austin Ausberry, a young man we got from Louisiana, excited to have him in the secondary. The guy brings a lot of skillset in playing corner, safety or nickel. Looking forward to having him. Excited about what he can do. Welcome to the family.”
» Fast facts: Play-making defender with elite athletic ability … also played receiver, leading Coach Andy Martin and the Cubs to the Division II state championship title as a senior and the semifinals as a junior … Under Armour All-America Game … SI preseason All-America … also a track & field letterman … Rivals rates him the No. 6 recruit at his position nationally … top 20 prospect in the state of Louisiana by Rivals, ESPN, 24/7 … graduating with a 3.6 GPA
Camden Brown
WR, 6-3, 190, St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) HS, Monroe, La.
» Star rating by Rivals/247: 4/3
» Wide receivers coach Eric Kiesau: “A big, strong, physical receiver that can really run, stretch the field. Really excited about him and his development as he gets through the process here. He's going to have a great career here at Auburn University.”
» Fast facts: Long wide receiver seeking his third straight state title. … 24 catches for 483 yards and 9 touchdowns as a senior for Coach Roger Harriott, helping the Raiders advance to the Florida state Class 7A finals … also a track & field letterman … rated among the top 90 overall recruiting prospects in the state of Florida by ON3, Rivals, 24/7 and ESPN … lived in Louisiana growing up
Jay Fair
WR, 5-10, 175, Rockwall-Heath HS, Rockwall, TX
» Star rating by Rivals/247: 3/3
» Wide receivers coach Eric Kiesau: “Very, very excited for this young man. He's from Rockwall, Texas. He brings a nature and a competitive side to him. He's 5-10, 180 pounds and he's very explosive, very smart. The things you can't see on film are the things you're really going to like about this young man. Just a great competitor, studies the game, asks great questions, like I said very competitive. He has a demeanor about him that I'm really excited to get on the field and represent Auburn for us here. He'll be a great Tiger for us.”
» Fast facts: Skilled receiver with big-play potential … recorded 46 receptions for 894 yards (19.4 avg.) and 13 touchdowns as a senior and captain for Coach Mike Spradlin and the Hawks … school-record 25 receiving rouchdowns … VYPE DFW public school receiver of the year … earned first team all-District 10-6A honors as a junior … rated among the top 60 overall prospects in the state of Texas by ESPN and 24/7 … ESPN ranks him the No. 55 receiver recruit nationally … also a track & field letterman
Holden Geriner
QB, 6-3, 206, Benedictine Military School, Savannah, Ga.
» Star rating by Rivals/247: 3/4
» Quarterback analyst Bodie Reeder: “Extremely intelligent young man. Great football player. Holds the intangibles that we look for at the quarterback position here at Auburn. He’s big, he’s tough, he’s physical, he has a high FBI (football intelligence) and he’s a winner. Talk about a 4.0 student, a captain, a state champion. Can make all the throws on the field. Comes from a fantastic family that we’ve become close with here during the recruiting process. I think he’s going to be an immediate impact on our locker room in terms of leadership and positive influence on the team. Look forward to a bright future for him. He’s a very good football player now but he has a high ceiling. He’s only going to continue to get better.”
» Fast facts: Top-rated quarterback prospect with more than 7,100 career passing yards, 71 TD for Coach Danny Britt at Benedictine … led the Cadets to the Class 4A state title as a senior, passing for 3,377 yards, 36 TD … MVP in the state championship game … team captain … graduating with a 4.0 GPA … Atlanta TD Club player of week; WJCL Big 22 … as a junior, earned AJC first team all-state and all-Greater Savannah honors passing for 2,770 yards, 25 TD … ESPN lists him No. 9 at his position nationally … among top 25 overall prospects in state of Georgia by 24/7, ESPN … PrepStar All-America
Marquise Gilbert
S, 6-2, 180, Hutchinson CC, Flagler Palm Coast HS, Daytona Beach, Fla.
» Star rating by Rivals/247: 4/3
» Defensive coordinator Marquise Gilbert: “Marquise Gilbert is what you want in a long safety. Man, he’s played corner so his ability to go outside, play inside, tremendous ball-skill and range, but physical tackler. His impact will be felt immediately in this secondary. Especially with some of our older guys leaving. We definitely expect him to impact this roster immediately and are really looking forward to this junior college phenom stepping on our campus and right into our lineup.”
» Fast facts: Ranked as the No. 1 junior college safety prospect in the country… recorded more than 50 tackles, 2 INT in two seasons for Coach Drew Dallas and the Salt City Bowl champion Blue Dragons … 2021 spring all-KJCCC honorable mention … played in three games at Bethune-Cookman in 2019 … all-area and second team all-state safety for Coach Travis Roland at Flagler Palm Coast High
Powell Gordon
LB, 6-3, 210, Auburn HS, Auburn, Ala.
» Star rating by Rivals/247: 3/3
» Inside linebackers coach Jeff Schmedding: “A local player that’s right down the road starting in our backyard. Got to know him through the recruiting process and his family. Came up to camp. What you’re going to get out of Powell is No. 1 a high motor player. This kid goes full tilt every single play. Very versatile player whether he’s in the box rushing off the edge. We are so excited to have he and his family become a part of our family and the best is yet to come with Powell.”
» Fast facts: Productive linebacker and two-time captain who helped the Auburn High Tigers and Coach Keith Etheredge advance to the Class 7-A regional finals with a 10-3 record as a senior … Tigers were state finalists his junior season with an 11-2 mark … 2020 ASWA first team all-state … Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game … Rivals rates him the No. 25 prospect nationally at his position … among the top 30 recruits from the state of Alabama by 24/7, ESPN, Rivals, PrepStar
EJ Harris
OL, 6-5, 303, Auburn HS, Auburn, Ala.
» Star rating by Rivals/247: 3/3
» Offensive line coach Will Friend: “Excited about having EJ. Athletic, smart, tough player. Plays extremely hard. Brings the athletic ability to the room that we need. Excited to have him. Great to have a local player that grew up here in Auburn. His family’s about Auburn. Can't wait to see him here in the spring.”
» Fast facts: Dominant lineman on both sides of the football with size, strength and balance … helped the Auburn High Tigers and Coach Keith Etheredge advance to the Class 7-A regional finals with a 10-3 record … O-A News all-area performer as a junior at Beauregard (Ala.) High, where he was also a basketball and track & field letterman … Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game … ESPN, 24/7 and Rivals rank him among the top 20 overall prospects in the state of Alabama … PrepStar All-America
Omari Kelly
WR, 6-1, 175, Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) HS, Jesup, Ga.
» Star rating by Rivals/247: 4/3
» Wide receivers coach Eric Kiesau: “Omari Kelly, really excited to have him here for the Auburn Tigers. He’s a local kid here from the state of Alabama and I’ll tell you what, he’s very electric, playmaker with great hands, can go vertical down the field but I think the one thing you’re really going to like about him that you’ll see is that he’s got that competitive nature just the way he carries himself. Like I said, really good player, can’t wait to get him out here and get him going, have a chance early.”
» Fast facts: Elite wide receiver with a great catch radius … second team Class 7A all-state as a junior for Coach Josh Floyd at Hewitt-Trussville High … Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game … AL.com A-List … also a sprinter in track & field … previously lived in Jesup, Ga. … Rivals ranks him No. 13 among prospects from the state of Alabama … top 25 nationally at his position by ESPN and 24/7 … PrepStar All-America
Alex McPherson
K, 5-10, 156, Fort Payne HS, Fort Payne, Ala.
» Star rating by Rivals/247: 3/3
» Special teams coordinator Bert Watts: “Alex McPherson is a kicker who really does it all. He’s got incredible strength in his leg. I’ll never forget the first time I watched him kick a football on film and see it absolutely rocket off his foot. He comes from a kicking family. A lot of pride and tradition there with his family and his brothers. So we are extremely excited to have him here. He can really do it all and he brings that kind of attitude you want from your kicker and will fit great into the Auburn family.”
» Fast facts: The top-ranked kicker in the country playing for Coach Chris Elmore at Fort Payne High … holds the state record 61-yard field goal vs. North Jackson … teammates voted him a team captain … won Kohl’s kicking national field goal competition and underclassman challenge … Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game record 58-yard field goal … Under Armour All-America Game … also ranked among top 10 punting prospects nationally … brother Evan kicks for Cincinnati Bengals … also a soccer letterman … No. 1-rated kicker by Rivals, PrepStar and 24/7
JD Rhym
CB, 6-1, 180, Valdosta HS, Valdosta, Ga.
» Star rating by Rivals/247: 4/4
» Defensive backs coach Zac Etheridge: “Really excited about what he can do. Great student-athlete with a 3.6 GPA. Really excited about what he can do playing that corner nickel. He’s a guy we’re expecting to be a great addition early.”
» Fast facts: Instinctive defensive back with great coverage ability … registered 54 tackles, 5 TFL as a senior for Coach Shelton Felton at Valdosta High … 46 tackles, 5 TFL as a junior for the Wildcats … two-year all-Region 1-AAAAAA … AJC first team all-state … On3 and 24/7 rank him among the top 15 overall recruits in the state of Georgia … top 25 nationally at his position by 24/7, On3, Rivals and ESPN
Micah Riley-Ducker
TE, 6-5, 236, Bellevue West HS, Omaha, Neb.
» Star rating by Rivals/247: 4/3
» Tight ends coach Brad Bedell: “A big, long, physical tight end that really can get on the field and do it all. Had an unbelievable senior year to go along with a junior year, and we saw a lot of upside and improvement through his senior year. We’re really excited to have Micah for two reasons: One he’s a great young man and two he’s just a great, physical tight end that’s going to bring a lot of value to our room, that fits in our room personally and we’re excited to have him.”
» Fast facts: Strong, athletic pass catcher and blocker … averaged 18.6 yards on 36 catches with 6 touchdowns for Coach Michael Huffman and the Bellevue West Thunderbirds as a senior … first team Class A all-state … also a basketball and track & field letterman … Rivals and ESPN both rate him the No. 15 tight end prospect nationally … top 6 recruit from the state of Nebraska by ESPN, Rivals, 24/7, PrepStar
Keionte Scott
CB, 6-0, 185, Snow College, Helix HS, San Diego, Calif.
» Star rating by Rivals/247: 4/4
» Defensive backs coach Zac Etheridge: “This guy brings a lot of versatility in the backend. Really excited about what he can do. Has a great skillset. Has return ability in the kicking game. Excited to have him as part of the brotherhood we are building at Auburn. Welcome to the family.”
» Fast facts: Athletic junior college playmaker at defensive back who served as a team captain at Snow College … two-season contributor on defense and as a return specialist at Snow College for Coach Zac Erekson … Badgers were 7-1 this fall … CFA juco preseason All-America … two-way starter at Helix (Calif.) High for Coach Robbie Owens, helping the Highlanders win the Southern California open division … also a track & field letterman … 24/7 ranks him the top juco prospect at his position
Enyce Sledge
DL, 6-4, 305, Neville HS, Monroe, La.
» Star rating by Rivals/247: 3/3
» Defensive line coach Nick Eason: “Enyce Sledge. Monroe, La. Enyce is a big nose tackle that brings toughness. He brings the ability to stop the run, plug the A-gaps, he can push the pocket in the passing game. Great character kid, he loves football. We’re really excited to have him at Auburn.”
» Fast facts: Big defensive lineman who is tough and athletic with great quickness … played multiple positions up front helping Coach Jeff Tannehill and the Neville Tigers advance to the Class 4A semifinals as a junior and senior … has the tools to provide depth in his first year and will develop into a dominant SEC defensive lineman … two-time first team all-district, team captain and second team all-NE Louisiana … also a basketball letterman … rated as one of the top 50 overall prospects in the state of Louisiana by ESPN, On3 and 24/7
Caleb Wooden
S, 6-1, 180, Archer HS, Lawrenceville, Ga.
» Star rating by Rivals/247: 3/3
» Defensive coordinator Derek Mason: “Caleb Wooden is a long, dynamic safety with great range. We feel like his ability to play match coverage, show range in deep defense as well as fit the box is exactly what we’re looking for here at Auburn. He’s speedy, he’s long and extremely athletic, but more than anything else he’s got a great football IQ and comes from a great football pedigree. So we are exciters to have Caleb as part of the Auburn family. He’s going to make a dynamic impact as soon as he hits campus and we feel good about his ability to play on this big stage.”
» Fast facts: Physical defender who projects as a collegiate safety … 189 career tackles, 8 interceptions for Coach Andy Dyer and the Archer High Tigers … all-Region 7-A and second team all-Gwinnett County as a junior … brother Colby is a defensive end for the Tigers … ESPN and PrepStar rate him among the top 50 prospects in Georgia … Rivals ranks him No. 49 among national recruits at his position
Robert Woodyard Jr.
LB, 6-1, 235, Williamson HS, Mobile, Ala.
» Star rating by Rivals/247: 4/4
» Inside linebackers coach Jeff Schmedding: “Excited to talk about Robert Woodyard, another local kid here in the state. When I first started recruiting him, the first thing that jumped out was his love for the game of football. That’s something that we’re looking for, a kid that truly lives and breathes the sport. He is a physical presence when you watch him play and that’s what you can expect going forward. This is a young man who has played the game in the box. Who has been one of the highly-recruited players in this state for a long time. He understands the game and what he brings to it, and that is a physical presence in the middle of the Auburn defense for years to come.”
» Fast facts: Dominant linebacker who has recorded more than 200 tackles over the past two season … team captain for Coach Melvin Pete Jr. and the Lions … as a junior, recorded 133 tackles, 12 TFL, earning Class 4A first team all-state honors … AL.com A-List … also a basketball letterman … 24/7, ESPN and Rivals rate him among the top 10 overall prospects in the state of Alabama … ranked No. 5 nationally at his position by Rivals