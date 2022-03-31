‘Survive and advance’: Auburn gymnastics enters NCAA Regional semifinal

For Auburn gymnastics, this season is no longer about breaking records, making noise, or flying to new heights.

Now, it’s just about surviving and advancing.

Auburn enters the NCAA Regional on Thursday, and this postseason it’s all about the next event, next score and next meet.

“It’s everything,” Auburn head coach Jeff Graba said bluntly Tuesday.

“Everything comes down to these meets, and gymnasts are used to this.”

The Tigers enter the gymnastics’ version of March Madness at 1 p.m. Thursday. And the good news for Auburn, who’s back in the NCAA’s for the first time since 2019, is that the run to the national championship begins at Neville Arena.

Auburn will open competition against Kentucky, Georgia and Southern Utah in the regional semifinal on Thursday.

And out of those four, the two schools with the two best scores will advance to the regional final Saturday at 5 p.m. at Neville Arena.

The other semifinal at Neville Arena is at 7 p.m. on Thursday and features Florida, Denver, Ohio State and Iowa State. The two schools from that semifinal will advance to the regional final against the top two schools from Auburn’s semifinal.

Auburn can’t afford to look past its semifinal matchup, though, where it will go up against conference foe Kentucky and rival Georgia again.

“You don’t hide when Georgia comes to town,” Graba said last week. “It’s a little different when a team that you haven’t seen before comes to town. You don’t know what you’re going to get. Everybody knows what you’re going to get with Georgia. They are starting to click a little bit. They’re a dangerous team. They’re still one of the best teams in the country.”

And while Auburn hasn’t competed against Southern Utah this season, Graba knows everybody in this tournament has earned its spot and can beat anyone on meet days.

For the Tigers, they’ve put up record-setting scores this season especially in front of the home crowd. This season, Auburn has scored seven of the highest scores in program history.

In fact, last time Auburn competed at Neville Arena they set the highest score in program history with a 198.575 as they tied SEC champion Florida back on March 4.

This time around, Graba isn’t looking for the team to go out and set records. Once again, it’s simple now: It’s just about surviving and advancing.

“You can only try to remind them, you can’t get a 10.4 in our rulebook,” Graba said. “You can only get a 10. So, you don’t need to try for more than perfection. Just try to be really good. We’re just trying to get that mentality out there.”

With a team lacking in postseason experience, the task ahead might seem daunting.

Only three members of the team have competed in NCAA regionals or beyond.

The good news for the Tigers is that it has been over a week since they last competed in a meet and the time off has been important for rest and recovery.

“Staying sharp, staying consistent but also getting in the rest that you need too,” Auburn’s Cassie Stevens said of the break. “It’s been a long season. I know we’re a little beat up. But just kind of balancing the making sure you’re doing enough but not too much.”

And as a bonus, Auburn won’t have to travel at all for the regional semifinal and the final if they advance to Saturday’s final.

The Tigers will have the orange and blue crowd cheering them on inside their home arena.

“I think it really helps, like with just the atmosphere,” Auburn’s Aria Brusch said. “Just knowing that we know the arena, we know how it’s going to feel, how loud the music is. All that kind of stuff that’s kind of out of our control but stuff that we’ve already gotten used to.”

With no additional travel and what should be a mostly home crowd cheering them on, Graba just wants his team to understand that you don’t have to be perfect from here on out.

Just survive and advance.

“You have to beat two teams from now on, and if you can keep beating two teams, you’re going to be first or second in the nation at the end when you come up for air. You don’t have to be faster than the bear. You got to be faster than your friends, that’s all.”