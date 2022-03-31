SWEET SIXTEEN: Auburn gymnastics survives regional semifinal, advances to postseason round of 16

After a gutsy stuck landing by Suni Lee on bars, the Auburn gymnastics team survived and advanced Thursday at the NCAA regionals, advancing out of the regional semifinal and moving into Saturday’s regional final.
Auburn stands now as one of the 16 teams left in the NCAA postseason.
Auburn scored a 197.500 to advance.
It wasn’t easy: 10th-seeded Kentucky won the session, upsetting seventh-seeded Auburn and putting the Tigers under pressure in the late stages. Kentucky scored a 197.750. Two teams advanced out of the regional semifinal to the regional final, and late in the meet Auburn had to fend off Southern Utah and Georgia to stave off elimination.
Lee in the third rotation went to the locker room while Auburn was on bars, not long after a tough landing during a vault warmup. But she came back out and nailed a 9.950 on bars, gutting out a stuck landing. She was scored with a perfect 10 by one judge and given a 9.950 by the other three.
Auburn held a six-tenths lead over third-place Southern Utah at the end of the second rotation, moving to bars. With the help of Lee’s big routine, Auburn extended the lead to nine tenths.
Lee tied two Kentucky gymnasts for the top score in the session on bars. She later won beam with a stellar 9.975.
Auburn’s standout senior Derrian Gobourne won the session’s floor competition with another 9.950.
In the final rotation, with the Tigers just a handful of hits from the regional final, Sophia Groth nailed another clutch 9.950 to help clinch advancement for Auburn.
Auburn and Kentucky both advance to Saturday’s regional final set for 5 p.m. Saturday in Neville Arena.
PHOTOS: Auburn gymnastics advances at NCAA Regional
