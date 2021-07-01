Sweet tea and leotards: Auburn athletes announce endorsement deals as NIL rules come into effect

It took about two minutes for Auburn quarterback Bo Nix to take full advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules.
Nix announced an endorsement deal with Milo’s Tea Company just after midnight Wednesday as one of a handful of Auburn athletes to take advantage of the chance to sign endorsements by which they could make money. Thursday was just the start of a supposed new era of college athletics, one in which the players’ compensation for playing sports isn’t limited to their scholarship and cost-of-attendance checks.
Milo’s Tea is a family-owned business based in Bessemer, Ala. Milo’s was originally started as a restaurant in 1946 by Milo and Bea Carlton and while there are 20 Milo's burger restaurants in Alabama, the tea company's sweet and unsweet tea and lemonade has become a national brand.
“How SWEET it is to partner with [Milo’s Tea] for my first sponsorship as a college athlete,” Nix wrote in part on social media. "Milo’s Tea is a family tradition at the Nix house – especially for holidays – so I’m excited to represent the best sweet tea ever!”
Auburn gymnast Derrian Gobourne unveiled her own endorsement deal Thursday, although hers went a little beyond simply promoting a product.
Gobourne created and designed her new signature leotard launched with Salute Leos. Her design features crowns across the leotard, fitting for the Auburn star who won an NCAA championship on vault in 2019 and who fashions a crown above her head with her hands when she celebrates big routines in Auburn Arena.
“It was a no-brainer and I think she’s a great candidate for this — and an amazing athlete at Auburn,” said Salute Leos owner Jennifer McMullen, who added Gobourne will receive a cut of the profits from every leotard sold.
Several other Auburn athletes announced their own deals Thursday.
Senior linebacker Zakoby McClain and cornerback Trey Elston have created accounts with Jenloop.com in which users can request personalized messages, shout-outs and social media posts for a fee. Running back Shaun Shivers announced plans to sell personalized apparel and also created an account with YOKE Gaming, a video game app in which fans can play games with their favorite players with prices depending on the length of a given session.
Shivers and offensive lineman Brandon Council also announced a partnership with the Locked On Auburn daily podcast. Senior safety Smoke Monday, meanwhile, announced he’s partnering with the Instagram page College Football Edits.
Shivers was one of 12 Auburn athletes who partnered with YOKE. The list includes teammates Devan Barrett, Marquis Burks, Dre Butler, JJ Evans, Ja’Varrius Johnson, Zion Puckett, Eric Reed Jr., Jaylin Simpson, Ladarius Tennison, and Joko Willis as well as men’s basketball player Devan Cambridge.
Thursday’s announcements were just the beginning of what could be even more deals coming on the horizon. One of the more intriguing Auburn athletes to keep an eye on is incoming gymnast Suni Lee, whose success in the Olympic Trials – and upcoming trip to the 2021 Olympics – could make her the most marketable Auburn athlete.