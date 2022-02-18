Synergy in motion: Behind the scenes as Auburn’s Suni Lee prepares vault never before competed in NCAA

“I don’t want her making that decision right now,” Jess Graba said, of any future run at the Olympics. “I really don’t. I kind of want her just enjoying her college experience. ‘You’re not going to have another freshman year. Enjoy it.’ And then get through the season. And then Jeff and I can talk behind the scenes. Obviously I still talk to Suni pretty much every week — we’re still going to communicate a lot — but not about gymnastics. I just want to talk about other stuff. ‘How’s your life? How are things going?’ That sort of thing. And then Jeff and I can talk behind the scenes and just say, ‘Yeah, you know, maybe this is a good vault for the direction right now,’ because it checks two boxes for us, one for him and one for me, so let’s just go that direction.