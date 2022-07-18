Takeo Spikes joins SEC Network as studio analyst

Former Auburn football great Takeo Spikes is joining SEC Network coverage of college football as a studio analyst, the network announced Monday.

Spikes is set to be a mainstay starting this fall on the network’s SEC Now and SEC Network Final shows.

He’ll be debuting on air immediately as part of the network’s SEC Kickoff show running July 18-21.

“We’ve had our eye on Takeo for a long time,” said Tom McCollum, ESPN vice president for production, in a release. “He brings an energy and expertise that fits well with our crew and his passion for the SEC runs deep. He will be a great addition to our studio on Fridays and Saturdays.”

Spikes was a star at Auburn and the 13th overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft. He spent 15 seasons in the NFL, being named a Pro Bowler twice in 2003 and 2004.

The unmistakable and outspoken Spikes served as a team captain 13 of his 15 seasons in the NFL.

“Back when SEC Network launched in 2014, I was watching from afar and over the past few years, I knew I wanted to be part of that team,” Spikes said in a release. “I played against and with so many of my fellow analysts and I feel like this is where I belong. I’m ready to get started. I want viewers to really understand my perspective of the game I love, and they can expect me to be bold, engaging and dramatic.”

Former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik worked as a studio analyst on SEC Network in recent years before re-joining the coaching staff at North Carolina this past January.