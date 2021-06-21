Taking a closer look at Auburn’s wide receivers corps after Hal Presley’s departure

Fellow sophomore Ze’Vian Capers showed flashes in 2020 but was limited during the spring after suffering a foot injury in January’s Vrbo Citrus Bowl, and senior Shedrick Jackson has the most experience but was also limited during the spring. Sophomore JJ Evans was also limited after suffering a hamstring injury on March 20.

The other receiver that appears in the mix is sophomore Malcolm Johnson Jr., who reclassified last fall to come to Auburn a year early. While Johnson’s play last season was limited – he only appeared in the Tigers’ blowout victory over LSU – he received first-team reps this spring and had a 42-yard reception in the A-Day spring game.

The only complete unknown for Auburn’s new coaching staff at this point is Dawson, whose speed – he ran a 10.58 in the 100-meter dash – might open the door for a real role this fall.

Presley’s departure could lead to the Tigers adding their ninth player via the transfer portal this offseason. Although it isn’t clear whether or not the team is actively pursuing a transfer, Auburn could conceivably target a receiver such as Georgia’s Demetris Robertson, who would immediately bring SEC experience to a group that mostly lacks it.

The Tigers entered the offseason with the understanding they would replace the bulk of their production from 2020 no matter what. While Presley’s exit from the equation doesn’t stand as a major one, it does leave the team with one less option within a group that will still be sorting itself out come fall camp.