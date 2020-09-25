‘Taking the next step’: stage set for Shaun Shivers entering season

Last season, Auburn running back Shaun Shivers made a name for himself by bulldozing Alabama defensive back Xavier McKinney en route to a wild Iron Bowl victory. Shivers hasn’t let up since that thriller at the end of November, and it’s opened the door for the 5-foot-7 junior to accomplish some big things in 2020.
Shivers carried that momentum into the Tigers’ extended offseason, and it has paid off in the days leading up to the season opener against Kentucky. Shivers was the top tailback listed on Auburn’s official depth chart for the game, and he has been named one of the team’s captains entering the year.
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix has seen firsthand the efforts the running back they call “Worm” has put in with the team and in taking advantage of the chance to stand out among the running backs.
“Yeah, Worm’s done a really good job of taking the next step and moving up because that room has kind of moved around and shifted a little bit,” Nix said. “He’s been the one that’s kind of kept them all together. He’s been a great leader for us throughout the whole team. Not only his position group but the whole team, so it’s no surprise that he was selected captain and it’s no surprise that he’s going to do a good job.”
Shivers finds himself among a group of five running backs — joined by sophomore D.J. Williams and Harold Joiner, redshirt freshman Mark-Antony Richards and true freshman Tank Bigsby — all vying to replace the production of JaTarvious Whitlow, who led the way with 763 yards last season but has transferred to Western Illinois. The Tigers are sure to use several backs to carry the load against a tough schedule in 2020, but Shivers continues to do what is necessary to be the top option.
Nix expects the grind of an all-SEC schedule to be overwhelming at times, but that is where Shivers proves worthwhile again. Nix spoke highly of Shivers’ demeanor going through even the toughest times, which Nix feels will likely come in handy by the time the Tigers hit mid-season.
“He’s going to be a good player for us. He just comes every day with a great mentality, great attitude. Worm’s always smiling and having fun, so you can always count on him to bring good, positive energy. In the SEC and in a long season, you just need guys like that,” Nix said. “You need guys that are going to come ready to go. You can always count on Worm. You can always count on him to lift your spirits and just be there for you. Not only is he a really good football player, but he’s a great person and he’s a great guy, great friend. He’s going to be a great captain.”
Shivers’ size might be considered a disadvantage in taking blow after blow against top-tier SEC defenses, but a new aspect of the Auburn offense may make Shivers even more valuable.
Auburn offensive coordinator Chad Morris anticipates using the running backs more in the passing game than the team has in the past, which could open the door for even more touches from the shifty Shivers. Shivers only had four receptions during his sophomore season, but his skillset means he could very well be Auburn’s go-to guy when it comes to passing out of the backfield.
Whether it’s Shivers or one of his fellow running backs, Nix expressed excitement about having another option to throw to more often this fall.
“I just think it adds to the dynamics of our offense and just getting five guys out in the route combination, being able to scan the whole entire field, use the whole field and use those guys in more ways than just running the ball. I think that’s really important because those guys are some of our better athletes, so just getting those guys out in space will really expand the running game as well as those deep passes,” Nix said. “Those guys have done a really good job of managing that, just getting out there, knowing what they’re doing, know where they need to be, running good routes and catching the ball really well. They’ve all grown in that situation and that role, as well as I have, obviously, using them.
“I’m really looking forward to how expansive we can get with it and just see how we can go moving forward and how much we can use that to just help us in other areas.”
