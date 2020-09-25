‘Taking the next step’: stage set for Shaun Shivers entering season

“I just think it adds to the dynamics of our offense and just getting five guys out in the route combination, being able to scan the whole entire field, use the whole field and use those guys in more ways than just running the ball. I think that’s really important because those guys are some of our better athletes, so just getting those guys out in space will really expand the running game as well as those deep passes,” Nix said. “Those guys have done a really good job of managing that, just getting out there, knowing what they’re doing, know where they need to be, running good routes and catching the ball really well. They’ve all grown in that situation and that role, as well as I have, obviously, using them.