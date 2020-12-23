Tank Bigsby named SEC Newcomer of the Year

Auburn’s standout freshman running back Tank Bigsby earned superlative honors from the Associated Press on Wednesday, named the AP’s SEC Newcomer of the Year.

Auburn kicker Anders Carlson was also honored as a first-team All-SEC selection by the AP. Bigsby was also named a second-team selection, along with junior safety Smoke Monday.

Alabama’s Nick Saban won coach of the year with the Tide’s DeVonta Smith and Patrick Surtain winning player of the year on offense and defense. Bigsby took home the only other superlative honor.

Bigsby was also named co-Freshman of the Year on the SEC coaches’ All-SEC team, released Tuesday. On that one, Carlson was a second-team pick and Big Kat Bryant was a second-team pick on the defensive line. The coaches also released an all-freshman team, with Bigsby and Colby Wooden named.

Auburn named Bryan Harsin from Boise State its new head coach on Tuesday.

Auburn is scheduled to play Northwestern in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1.