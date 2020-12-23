Tank Bigsby named SEC Newcomer of the Year

Auburn’s standout freshman running back Tank Bigsby earned superlative honors from the Associated Press on Wednesday, named the AP’s SEC Newcomer of the Year.
Auburn kicker Anders Carlson was also honored as a first-team All-SEC selection by the AP. Bigsby was also named a second-team selection, along with junior safety Smoke Monday.
Alabama’s Nick Saban won coach of the year with the Tide’s DeVonta Smith and Patrick Surtain winning player of the year on offense and defense. Bigsby took home the only other superlative honor.
Bigsby was also named co-Freshman of the Year on the SEC coaches’ All-SEC team, released Tuesday. On that one, Carlson was a second-team pick and Big Kat Bryant was a second-team pick on the defensive line. The coaches also released an all-freshman team, with Bigsby and Colby Wooden named.
Auburn named Bryan Harsin from Boise State its new head coach on Tuesday.
Auburn is scheduled to play Northwestern in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1.
The 2020 AP All-SEC team, as selected by a panel of 18 sports writers and sportscasters who regularly cover the league, with name, school, height, weight, class and hometown. (“u-” denotes unanimous selection):
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB — Mac Jones, Alabama, 6-3, 214, RJr., Jacksonville, Florida.
RB — u-Najee Harris, Alabama, 6-2, 230, Sr., Antioch, California.
RB — Kevin Harris, South Carolina, 5-10, 225, So., Hinesville, Georgia.
T — u-Alex Leatherwood, Alabama, 6-6, 312, Sr., Pensacola, Florida.
T — Darian Kinnard, Kentucky, 6-5, 345, Jr., Knoxville, Tennessee.
C — Landon Dickerson, Alabama, 6-6, 325, RSr., Hickory, North Carolina.
G — Trey Smith, Tennessee, 6-6, 330, Sr., Jackson, Tennessee.
G — Ben Cleveland, Georgia, 6-6, 335, Sr., Taccoa, Georgia.
TE — u-Kyle Pitts, Florida, 6-4, 225, Jr., Philadelphia.
WR — u-DeVonta Smith, Alabama, 6-1, 175, Sr, Amite, Louisiana.
WR — Elijah Moore, Mississippi, 5-9, 184, Jr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
All-Purpose — Kadarius Toney, 5-11, 194, Sr., Mobile, Alabama.
K — Anders Carlsen, Auburn, 6-5, 215, Jr., Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Defense
DE — Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt, 6-6, 276, Sr., Irving, Texas.
DE — Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri, 6-3, 265, RSo., Irmo, South Carolina.
DT — Christian Barmore, Alabama, 6-5, 310, RSo., Philadelphia.
DT — Bobby Brown III, Texas A&M, 6-4, 325, Jr., Arlington, Texas.
LB — Nick Bolton, Missouri, 6-2, 232, Jr., Frisco, Texas.
LB — Grant Morgan, Arkansas, 5-11, 222, RSr., Greenwood, Arkansas.
LB — Monty Rice, Georgia, 6-1, 235, Sr., Huntsville, Alabama.
CB — Patrick Surtain II, Alabama, 6-2, 202, Jr., Plantation, Florida.
CB — Erik Stokes, Georgia, 6-1, 185, Jr., Covington, Georgia.
S — Richard LeCounte, Georgia, 5-11, 190, Sr., Riceboro, Georgia.
S — Jalen Catalon, Arkansas, 5-10, 189, RFr., Mansfield, Texas.
P — Jake Camarda, Georgia, 6-2, 180, Jr., Norcross, Georgia.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB — Kyle Trask, Florida, 6-5, 240, Sr., Manvel, Texas.
RB — Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M, 6-1, 225, So., Spring, Texas.
RB — Tank Bigsby, Auburn, 6-0, 204, Fr., LaGrange, Georgia.
T — Landon Young, Kentucky, 6-7, 321, Sr., Lexington, Kentucky.
T — Carson Green, Texas A&M, 6-6, 320, Sr., Southlake, Texas.
G — Kenyon Green, Texas A&M, 6-4, 325, So., Humble, Texas.
G — Deonte Brown, Alabama, 6-4, 350, RSr., Decatur, Alabama.
C — Drake Jackson, Kentucky, 6-2, 292, Sr., Versailles, Kentucky.
TE — Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M, 6-5, 265, So., Dickinson, Texas.
WR — Treylon Burks, Arkansas, 6-3, 232, So., Warren, Arkansas.
WR — Kadarius Toney, Florida, 5-11, 194, Sr., Mobile, Alabama.
All-Purpose — Jerrion Ealy, Mississippi, 5-8, 190, So., Walnut Grove, Mississippi.
K — Cade York, LSU, 6-1, 198, So., McKinney, Texas.
Defense
DE — Ali Gaye, LSU, 6-6, 262, Jr., Lynnwood, Washington.
DE — Brenton Cox Jr., Florida, 6-4, 249, Jr., Lithonia, Georgia.
DT — Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina, 6-4, 270, Jr., Atlanta.
DT — Jonathan Marshall, Arkansas, 6-3, 317, RSr., Shepherd, Texas.
LB — Azeez Ojulari, Georgia, 6-3, 240, RSo., Marietta, Georgia.
LB — Willie Anderson Jr., Alabama, 6-4, 235, Fr., Hampton, Georgia.
LB — Henry To’o To’o, Tennessee, 6-2, 225, So., Sacramento, California.
CB — Kaiir Elam, Florida, 6-2, 194, So., Riviera Beach, Florida.
CB — Eli Ricks, LSU, 6-2, 196, Fr., Rancho Cucamonga, California.
S — Smoke Munday, Auburn, 6-2, 196, Jr., Atlanta.
S — Malachi Moore, Alabama, 6-0, 182, Fr., Trussville, Alabama.
P — Max Duffy, Kentucky, 6-1, 190, Sr., Perth, Australia.
___
Coach of the year — Nick Saban, Alabama.
Offensive player of the year — DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama.
Defensive player of the year — Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama.
Newcomer of the year — Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn.