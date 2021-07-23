Tank Bigsby, Nick Brahms lead Auburn’s preseason All-SEC picks

Auburn fans know Tank Bigsby has the potential to be a star.
The word’s getting out among the SEC media.
Bigsby and veteran center Nick Brahms both earned first-team honors among the preseason All-SEC picks made by the media this week at SEC Media Days, leading the 10 Auburn selections.
Linebacker Zakoby McClain and defensive back Smoke Monday were both named second-team picks. Bigsby was also listed as a second-team all-purpose pick.
Auburn landed five third-team selections, namely Bo Nix on offense, Derick Hall, Owen Pappoe and Roger McCreary on defense, and kicker Anders Carlson on special teams.
Rival Alabama led the way in preseason All-SEC voting with 16 representatives making the team, including eight on the first-team.
Auburn tied Georgia for the second-most total selections with 10. Texas A&M had seven.
The media predicted Alabama to win the SEC West and the SEC Championship, and picked Georgia to win the SEC East. Auburn was picked to finish fifth in the SEC West.
