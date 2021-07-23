Tank Bigsby, Nick Brahms lead Auburn’s preseason All-SEC picks

Auburn fans know Tank Bigsby has the potential to be a star.

The word’s getting out among the SEC media.

Bigsby and veteran center Nick Brahms both earned first-team honors among the preseason All-SEC picks made by the media this week at SEC Media Days, leading the 10 Auburn selections.

Linebacker Zakoby McClain and defensive back Smoke Monday were both named second-team picks. Bigsby was also listed as a second-team all-purpose pick.

Auburn landed five third-team selections, namely Bo Nix on offense, Derick Hall, Owen Pappoe and Roger McCreary on defense, and kicker Anders Carlson on special teams.

Rival Alabama led the way in preseason All-SEC voting with 16 representatives making the team, including eight on the first-team.

Auburn tied Georgia for the second-most total selections with 10. Texas A&M had seven.

The media predicted Alabama to win the SEC West and the SEC Championship, and picked Georgia to win the SEC East. Auburn was picked to finish fifth in the SEC West.

2021 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM OFFENSE First-Team QB - Matt Corral, Ole Miss RB - Tank Bigsby, Auburn RB - Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M WR - John Metchie III, Alabama WR - Treylon Burks, Arkansas TE - Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M OL - Evan Neal, Alabama OL - Darian Kinnard, Kentucky OL - Kenyon Green, Texas A&M OL - Cade Mays, Tennessee C - Nick Brahms, Auburn Second-Team QB - JT Daniels, Georgia RB - Kevin Harris, South Carolina RB - Zamir White, Georgia WR - Kayshon Boutte, LSU WR - George Pickens, Georgia TE - Jahleel Billingsley, Alabama OL - Jamaree Salyer, Georgia OL - Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama OL - Ed Ingram, LSU OL - Austin Deculus, LSU C - Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas Third-Team QB - Bo Nix, Auburn RB - Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama RB - Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M WR - Jacob Copeland, Florida TE - Nick Muse, South Carolina OL - Charles Cross, Mississippi State OL - Nick Broeker, Ole Miss OL - Myron Cunningham, Arkansas OL - Luke Fortner, Kentucky *C - Michael Maietti, Missouri *C - Ben Brown, Ole Miss DEFENSE First-Team DL - Jordan Davis, Georgia DL - Phidarian Mathis, Alabama DL - Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina *DL - Zachary Carter, Florida *DL - DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M LB - Henry To'o To'o, Alabama LB - Christian Harris, Alabama LB - Will Anderson Jr., Alabama DB - Derek Stingley, LSU DB - Josh Jobe, Alabama DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama DB - Kaiir Elam, Florida Second-Team DL - Josh Paschal, Kentucky DL - LaBryan Ray, Alabama DL - Ali Gaye, LSU DL - Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri LB - Grant Morgan, Arkansas LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida LB - Zakoby McClain, Auburn DB - Smoke Monday, Auburn DB - Jordan Battle, Alabama DB - Jalen Catalon, Arkansas DB - Elias Ricks, LSU Third-Team DL - DJ Dale, Alabama DL - Jayden Peevy, Texas A&M DL - Travon Walker, Georgia DL - Derick Hall, Auburn LB - Owen Pappoe, Auburn LB - Nakobe Dean, Georgia LB - Christopher Allen, Alabama DB - Roger McCreary, Auburn DB - Lewis Cine, Georgia DB - Alontae Taylor, Tennessee DB - Yusuf Corker, Kentucky SPECIALISTS First-Team P - Jake Camarda, Georgia PK - Cade York, LSU RS - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss AP - Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss Second-Team P - Paxton Brooks, Tennessee PK - Will Reichard, Alabama RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M AP - Tank Bigsby, Auburn Third-Team P - Mac Brown, Ole Miss PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn RS - Kearis Jackson, Georgia AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M * - Indicates a tie

