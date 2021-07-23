 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tank Bigsby, Nick Brahms lead Auburn’s preseason All-SEC picks
0 Comments
top story
AU Football

Tank Bigsby, Nick Brahms lead Auburn’s preseason All-SEC picks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Auburn A-Day Game 2021

Auburn running Tank Bigsby (4) runs past safety Chris Thompson Jr. (5) during the A-Day game on April 17 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

 GREG MCWILLIAMS/FOR THE O-A NEWS

Auburn fans know Tank Bigsby has the potential to be a star.

The word’s getting out among the SEC media.

Bigsby and veteran center Nick Brahms both earned first-team honors among the preseason All-SEC picks made by the media this week at SEC Media Days, leading the 10 Auburn selections.

Linebacker Zakoby McClain and defensive back Smoke Monday were both named second-team picks. Bigsby was also listed as a second-team all-purpose pick.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Auburn landed five third-team selections, namely Bo Nix on offense, Derick Hall, Owen Pappoe and Roger McCreary on defense, and kicker Anders Carlson on special teams.

Rival Alabama led the way in preseason All-SEC voting with 16 representatives making the team, including eight on the first-team.

Auburn tied Georgia for the second-most total selections with 10. Texas A&M had seven.

The media predicted Alabama to win the SEC West and the SEC Championship, and picked Georgia to win the SEC East. Auburn was picked to finish fifth in the SEC West.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Packers Stars Davante Adams, Aaron Rodgers and 2021

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert