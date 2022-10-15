Tank Bigsby passes Michael Dyer on Auburn’s all-time rushing list

Tank Bigsby was again a bright spot for Auburn on Saturday.

Bigsby rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries against Ole Miss, his lightning bolt dash for 50 yards early in the third quarter giving Auburn life coming out of the locker room, and his shifty running in general proving why he’s one of Auburn’s top talents in recent memory.

He’s also moving up in the record books: Bigsby on Saturday moved his career rushing yards total to 2,457 yards, 12th all-time in career rushing yards at Auburn. Bigsby on Saturday passed Michael Dyer, from the 2010 national championship team, and late-80’s SEC champion Stacy Danley.

Up next on the list is another top star: Kerryon Johnson, who rushed for 2,494 yards from 2015-17.

Bigsby’s 179 yards marked the second-best single-game total of his career. He recorded the 11th 100-game of his career.

“I’m proud of my O-line,” Bigsby said after the game in Oxford. “Those guys stepped up and they handled their job through adversity through the game. I was talking to those guys and telling them, ‘Hey, keep your head up. Opportunities are going to come.’ And they did. They kept fighting. That’s the biggest part of the game to me. When adversity comes, it shows who’s the real and who’s the fake. The real will stick with it and the fake will fold.”

Auburn next enters a bye week before a home game against Arkansas on Oct. 29.

“I’d say our mindset is to try and get in and keep working,” Bigsby said. “We’re not having the season we want to have but go out this week and try to get better and better and don’t stop. Throughout adversity — I call this adversity but I’ve been through way tougher things than this in my life — so don’t fold now. I’m sure I’m going to tell the guys that too. Keep their head up and keep fighting.”

Adam Cole contributed to this report.